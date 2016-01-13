Pongal 2020: Tips To Clean Your House On This Special Day Improvement oi-Denise Baptiste

Many homes in India go through a major spring cleaning before any festival and there are several reasons behind this. According to the old school of thought, it is said that the home is cleaned thoroughly since the Gods who make a visit should be welcomed into a clean environment. It is best and it is necessary to do away with clutter in the home, as open spaces will allow a free flow of energy after the puja is done. This year in 2020, the festival will start on 15 January and will end on 18 January.

Today, Boldsky suggests some of the best and fastest ways for you to clean your home in order to get ready for the festival. Begin the cleaning process at the kitchen and then proceed to the rest of the house. Make sure that you have the other requirements which are needed to make the cleaning process easier for you.

Secondly, get rid of all the unwanted objects. Rearranging crockery cabinets helps one take stock of what you actually need for the house. Dusting the corners that are otherwise ignored is another good place to start. So, take a look at some of these perfect cleaning tips to help get you started for the Pongal festival:

Kitchen Cleaning: Clean the silver, brass and copper items with the help of home remedies. It is safe to use lemon juice or soap nut to clean the utensils in the kitchen. If your kitchen has an odour, hang a bag of potpourri. It will gently ward off any smell.

Living Room Cleaning: If you have large furniture in the living room, gently move it around to clean right around. You can also vacuum clean the area to get rid of the clutter.

Add-In Colour: Brighten your upholstery with vibrant cushions. You can also invest in a jewel-toned sari or dupatta as a cushion throw. A fabric with metallic accents a detailing is ideally the best as it will throw out a much better and festive look in your home.

Flower Decoration: Fresh flowers added to your home will also enhance the colour and smell in your home. However, before adding the flowers to the doors and the windows, make sure that the area is clean and free of dust. On the other hand, since flowers invite mosquitoes, you can light a few incense sticks around the house to keep the pests away.

Sugarcane Sticks: After you are done with cleaning the entire house for Pongal, then decorate your home with the festival necessities.