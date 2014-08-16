World Mosquito Day 2019: 6 Simple Ways To Kill Mosquitoes At Home Improvement lekhaka-Asha Das

Mosquitoes are not only annoying, but also harmful to our health. Some mosquitoes only bite, suck your blood, and leave red, itchy bite marks. At the same time, some others carry disease causing organisms that will put you under health risks.

To keep mosquitoes away from home by using repellents is the most common method that is used widely. But, this will help only to keep mosquito away from home and not to kill them. But, the truth is that most people want to kill them to stay assured that they are safe from the bite and from the most annoying sound.

Along with taking all the measures to repel mosquitoes, you can try killing them to ensure safety. If you wonder how to kill mosquitoes easily, we are here to suggest some effective ideas. Try these and keep mosquitoes away from your home.

Mosquito swatter: Killing mosquitoes with mosquito swatter is the most effective solution. Swatter has a long handle and a netted head that will help to kill the mosquitoes. Allow the mosquito to settle on the wall or ground and slap them all of a sudden.

Raise predator: Mosquitoes also have a predator. While considering the home environment, birds are the best predators that you can think of. If you are thinking on how to kill mosquitoes forever, try to build or buy birdhouses and set them in or around your yard.

Soapy water: It is a well-known fact that soap water will trap cockroaches. You can use the same technique to trap and kill mosquitoes as well. If you are looking for ideas on how to kill mosquitoes in your yard, this will be one of the best and easiest ideas that you can try effectively. Place a dish of soap water and the mosquitoes will be attracted and trapped.

Electric mosquito bat: Electric mosquito bats have set a revolution in the mosquito killing methods. This type of bat is easy to handle. It will have small amount of electricity flowing through the net while you press the button on. This will kill the mosquitoes trapped in between the grids. If you wonder how to kill mosquitoes while travelling, this will be a practical solution.

Clean your surroundings: Before thinking of any other ideas to keep mosquitoes away from home, you have to consider cleaning your surroundings. Never give chances to mosquitoes for breeding in your yard. Remove open cans and avoid pooling of water, no matter how small it is. This will eventually help to keep mosquitoes away from home.

Mosquito trapping system: There are commercially available trapping systems for mosquitoes. With the help of these machines, mosquitoes can be effectively killed. They use heat and carbon dioxide to attract the mosquitoes and then kill them using containers or chemicals. Even though they are expensive, it provides an effective solution.

