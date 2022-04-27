Roses, Bougainvillea, Hibiscus - 5 Best Flowering Plants For Summer Home Décor Gardening oi-Pragya Sharma

Indoor plants have become an integral element of home interior design. Especially the flowering ones which help to bring color and fragrance to the room instantly. So, if you are thinking of incorporating flowering plants in your home decor, then now would be a good time. While generally, plants help in keeping the indoor environment cool, flowering plants act as natural room fresheners for the room.

Given below are some of the best flowering plants that would help to enhance your summer home décor. Take your pick.

1. Hibiscus

Hibiscus are tropical plants that are best for summers in India. With minimal care, you can enjoy the bloom from these lush summer plants for many years. Hibiscus, also known as Shoe flowers, are a permanent fixture for Hindu rituals. Hibiscus plants grow well in loose soil and require ample amounts of sunlight, hence an area that receives direct sun is ideal for the plants. The bright red flower with a pistol shooting out of the petals is a distinctive feature of this tropical plant.

2. Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a versatile flowering plant that usually grows in warm temperatures. These vibrant plants paint their surroundings in a bright array of colours. Their bright paper-like flowers require at least 5 to 7 hours of direct sunlight with minimum watering. These low-growing flowering plants are best to grow in house gardens as a pleasing visual element. Bougainvillaea blooms real quickly with abundant flowers during warmer days.

3. Sunflower

The bright yellow Sunflower is one of the most popular summer flowering plants in India. These heat-tolerant plants blossom during peak summers. An important characteristic of planting sunflowers is following the direction of the sun while blooming. Sunflower seeds are also known to have health benefits, making them useful medicinal plants. This fast-growing plant requires a lot of water to bloom beautifully.

4. Marigold

Marigold is culturally deep-rooted in India, owing to its significance in Indian rituals and ceremonies. They make an interesting home décor element used as garlands in home entrance and lobby spaces. Marigold is available in different shades of yellow, red and orange. They make a great summer indoor plant by adding an auspicious vibe to homes. They require an ample amount of water and shade to grow during summer times.

5. Roses

The rose plant loves partial to full sunlight and rich soil with good fertilisers. Roses are one of the best summer plants in India with a wide variety of colours and velvety textures. With beautiful fragrance and shades, roses can enhance the beauty of your home. It is necessary to protect the plants from harsh afternoon sunlight. Roses grow best in the morning sun, as the plant needs at least six hours of daylight and limited water to bloom.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 16:00 [IST]