Just In
- 1 hr ago Over 6 Lakh Diabetes Screenings In A Week At Ayushman Bharat Block Health Melas
- 1 hr ago 11 Common Yoga Mistakes You Might Be Making And How To Avoid Them
- 3 hrs ago World Veterinary Day 2022: Know About The Date, Theme, History And Objective Of The Day
- 6 hrs ago Vaccine Fatigue? Complacency, Confusion, Fear Behind Reluctance To Take Covid Booster, Say Experts
Don't Miss
- Finance Anand Mahindra Pitches, For Higher Degree Of Participation On Twitter
- Movies Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Ditching Event In Madhya Pradesh, Says ‘I Feared For My Life'
- Sports KIUG 2021: How son of slippers-seller from Beed, Gajanan Khandagale, made his way to bronze medal in shooting
- News Covid-19: Wearing mask is mandatory now in Kerala
- Technology Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions- The Good, The Bad & The X-Factor
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Lit On Fire In Tamilnadu: Owner Claims Poor Performance & Range
- Education Delhi EWS DG Admission Result 2022-23 Declared, Download Delhi EWS First Merit List On edudel.nic.in
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Roses, Bougainvillea, Hibiscus - 5 Best Flowering Plants For Summer Home Décor
Indoor plants have become an integral element of home interior design. Especially the flowering ones which help to bring color and fragrance to the room instantly. So, if you are thinking of incorporating flowering plants in your home decor, then now would be a good time. While generally, plants help in keeping the indoor environment cool, flowering plants act as natural room fresheners for the room.
Given below are some of the best flowering plants that would help to enhance your summer home décor. Take your pick.
1. Hibiscus
Hibiscus are tropical plants that are best for summers in India. With minimal care, you can enjoy the bloom from these lush summer plants for many years. Hibiscus, also known as Shoe flowers, are a permanent fixture for Hindu rituals. Hibiscus plants grow well in loose soil and require ample amounts of sunlight, hence an area that receives direct sun is ideal for the plants. The bright red flower with a pistol shooting out of the petals is a distinctive feature of this tropical plant.
2. Bougainvillea
Bougainvillea is a versatile flowering plant that usually grows in warm temperatures. These vibrant plants paint their surroundings in a bright array of colours. Their bright paper-like flowers require at least 5 to 7 hours of direct sunlight with minimum watering. These low-growing flowering plants are best to grow in house gardens as a pleasing visual element. Bougainvillaea blooms real quickly with abundant flowers during warmer days.
3. Sunflower
The bright yellow Sunflower is one of the most popular summer flowering plants in India. These heat-tolerant plants blossom during peak summers. An important characteristic of planting sunflowers is following the direction of the sun while blooming. Sunflower seeds are also known to have health benefits, making them useful medicinal plants. This fast-growing plant requires a lot of water to bloom beautifully.
4. Marigold
Marigold is culturally deep-rooted in India, owing to its significance in Indian rituals and ceremonies. They make an interesting home décor element used as garlands in home entrance and lobby spaces. Marigold is available in different shades of yellow, red and orange. They make a great summer indoor plant by adding an auspicious vibe to homes. They require an ample amount of water and shade to grow during summer times.
5. Roses
The rose plant loves partial to full sunlight and rich soil with good fertilisers. Roses are one of the best summer plants in India with a wide variety of colours and velvety textures. With beautiful fragrance and shades, roses can enhance the beauty of your home. It is necessary to protect the plants from harsh afternoon sunlight. Roses grow best in the morning sun, as the plant needs at least six hours of daylight and limited water to bloom.
- decorRemodelling Your Kitchen? Here Are 8 Must-Haves To Take It To The Next Level
- decorHome Decor: Chandeliers, Table Lamps, Pendant Lights - 11 Best Lighting Products To Have In Your Bedroom
- decorGoing Away To College? Hostel Room Essentials Every College Student Should Have
- festivalsDurga Puja 2019: 8 Home Décor Ideas To Transform Your House
- recipesMango Dessert Recipe For Ramadan: How To Prepare Mango Panna Cotta
- skin careNatural Skincare For Summer: 7 Home Remedies To Get Healthy-Glowing Skin
- wellness13 Expert Tips For Beating The Heat Wave (Without An AC); How To Make DIY AC
- gardening7 Humidity Absorbing Indoor Plants To Beat the Summer Heat
- wellnessBenefits Of Drinking Khus Sharbat In Summers: How To Make It?
- nutritionDo Mango Peels Have Health Benefits?
- improvement6 Ways to Make Your Apartment Feel Airy During Summers
- recipesBest Soup For Summer: How To Prepare Sweet And Savory Watermelon Gazpacho