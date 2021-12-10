List Of Plants You Can Grow Without Soil! Gardening oi-Amritha K

It's okay if you love plants but aren't into handling the soil. These plants don't need soil, so they're great for people who hate dirt in their houses.

1. Lucky Bamboo

Lucky bamboo is a popular desk plant known for its near-indestructibility. They can grow in soil, but most people grow them hydroponically. You just need a glass of water at least an inch deep and gravel or another medium to keep the plants standing straight.

2. Pothos

Pothos is another popular plant known for its air-purifying properties, ease of maintenance, and other benefits. You can grow it in decorative vases or jars without soil.

3. Orchids

Almost all tropical orchids are epiphytes, which means they grow on other plants instead of in soil. Epiphytes like orchids and ferns aren't parasitic; they're covered in squishy membranes that draw water from the air. If their roots take hold, orchids will grow just as well on a piece of bark as they do in a planting medium, such as moss or stones.

4. Philodendron

Known for its trailing, heart-shaped leaves, philodendron makes a great houseplant. Philodendron tolerates bright and low light and is pretty easy to care for. The plant is usually grown in a pot, but it can also thrive in a jar of tap water.

5. Anthurium

With their glossy, colourful, exotic flower spathes over contrasting foliage, Anthuriums are stunning plants that are easy to care for. They can be grown by submerging their roots in water.

6. Arrowhead plant

Syngonium grows in water, too, just like lucky bamboo. If you grow them in vases or transparent jars, their arrow-shaped leaves and soft stems can add some life to your work desk.

7. Hosta

Hostas are tough, ornamental houseplants that do well in the shade. They can be propagated by division and grown in water for a stunning centrepiece.

8. Air plants (Tillandsias)

They're just what they sound like: plants that grow in the air instead of soil. They come in more than 650 varieties, with foliage and flowers of every colour. Air plants grow in a rosette formation, which helps them take in water and nutrients from the environment.

9. Spanish moss

Those drooping grey-green tendrils of Spanish moss grow from trees and get their nutrients from the atmosphere. It doesn't need soil, just high humidity and indirect light.

10. Water lilies

You don't have to have a pond to grow water lilies; they'll grow in a big tub like a stock tank on your patio. They grow from tubers planted in pots and send up stems with rounded leaves and star-shaped blooms that float on the surface.

11. Spider plant

These natural purifiers are surprisingly low maintenance and easy to grow, which makes them a great choice for beginners. They grow in both soil and water.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 20:39 [IST]