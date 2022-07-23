Just In
Keeping These 8 Plants In Your Bedroom Can Improve Your Health
Are you looking for bedroom decorating ideas that stand out? There's more to houseplants than just bringing green indoors. Did you know that keeping plants in your bedroom can improve your health? Yes, you can do more with bedroom plants than just brighten up your shelves. You can also boost your mood and creativity, reduce stress, increase productivity, and naturally filter air pollutants with them.
Here is a list of 8 plants for bedroom that can improve your health.
7 Plants For Your Bedroom And Your Health
1. Lavender for relaxation and sleep
Lavender is easily one of the most popular scented herbs. Your bedroom can be a stress-free haven with a potted lavender shrub. A lavender plant can help you sleep better, calm fussy babies, and slow your heart rate.
2. Golden Pothos for eliminating foul odours
Trailing pothos plants filter out formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and benzene and are easy to grow. Since it's tolerant, purifies indoor air of toxins, and eliminates odours, it's been nicknamed 'the cubicle plant'.
3. Jasmine for better sleep
There's something soothing and almost addictive about the scent of jasmine flowers. Place a jasmine plant in your bedroom, and you'll sleep better. You won't have to struggle to fall asleep and wake up with a splitting headache anymore.
4. Rosemary for purer air
You can use rosemary to clean the air around you. With antibacterial and antioxidant rosmarinic acid, these flowers improve your mood, prevent bacterial infections, reduce inflammations, and slow ageing. Not to mention how rosemary boosts your memory and stimulates your brain.
5. Aloe vera for avoiding allergies
You may already know how aloe vera can benefit your hair, skin, and gut. Known to kill harmful bacteria and allergens, it's one of the most popular medicinal plants in the world. In addition, Aloe vera is one of the best air purifying herbs in the world, according to NASA. It needs a lot of sunlight, so keep it near your bedroom window.
6. Valerian for heightened spirits
This white or pink flowering plant has been a favourite indoor plant since the 19th century. Valerian flowers have been known to reduce anxiety and calm you down when stressed. A potted Valerian in the bedroom will make you sleep better and feel better.
7. Peace lily for detoxification
Peace lilies aren't just pretty to look at but healthy too. Peace lilies can increase your bedroom's humidity during dry days because they have a lot of water. Additionally, it kills bacteria that cause allergies, preventing many runny noses and dry coughs. In addition, it can absorb toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.
8. English Ivy for clearing out toxins
English Ivy is another trailing beauty that's high on NASA's list. It absorbs formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, and toluene. Research shows that English Ivy may also help clear the air of mould and improve allergies.
