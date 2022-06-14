Just In
- 1 hr ago Kanya Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Food Items, History, And Significance
- 2 hrs ago Father’s Day Special: Decorate Your Home With These 5 Expert Suggestions
- 2 hrs ago Heatwave Persists In Parts Of Delhi, Respite Two Days Away
- 3 hrs ago Rishi Panchami 2022:Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, And Diet Restrictions
Don't Miss
- News Chidambaram's 8 questions to the ruling BJP over ED quizzing Rahul Gandhi
- Sports ONE Championship: Anatoly Malykhin believes Arjan Bhullar is ‘not a real champion’
- Technology Xbox-Bethesda Games Showcase 2022; Major Gaming Titles Coming Over Next Year
- Finance Wall Street Slips, Into A Bear Market; Here's What That Means
- Movies Splitsvilla 11 Fame Sheetal Tiwari Blessed With A Baby Boy
- Automobiles Kawasaki Electric Bike For Kids: Children As Young As 3-Years-Old Can Ride This Kawasaki
- Education Assam Police SI Result 2022 Declared At slprbassam.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Want to Travel With Your Pet? 5 Top Pet Friendly Destinations In India
Monsoon Gardening: 8 Best Plants And Vegetables To Grow At Home During The Rains
Monsoon is a time of celebration and joy. The rains bring along freshness and cover the land with a bright green landscape. In India, the monsoon season typically lasts from June to September and a majority of the country receives moderate to heavy rainfall. Since water is available in abundance during the monsoon, it is the best time of the year to grow and nurture plants. A backyard or kitchen garden is the best place to grow plants, but if you live in an apartment you can also consider planting on your balcony or flower bed.
Plumeria
Plumeria is a fragrant flower native to India that displays a spiral arrangement of petals. The plant can grow within a range of 12-18 inches of cutting during the monsoon season. The plant has waxy and white flower petals.
Hibiscus
The most widely grown flower in Indian households is hibiscus. The plant has mythological significance and can be grown all year round. It requires ample watering and sunlight to bloom. Hibiscus grows in an array of colors which can add an instant splash of vibrance to your garden.
Jasmine
Jasmine is one of the most beautiful plants that can be cultivated during the monsoon. For the northern parts of India, the ideal time to grow a jasmine plant is between July to August. If you reside in south India, then you can consider a timeline from July to December.
Periwinkle
Available in soothing pink, purple, and white hues, periwinkle is a perennially growing plant. Periwinkle is a native of Madagascar and is an evergreen shrub that can grow up to the height of 3 feet.
Marigold
Marigold is yet another flower that finds relevance in religious rituals. The plant begins to bloom in 2-3 months after sowing the seed. The best time to do so is between June and July. Marigold is a fragrant flower that also serves as a pest repellent and pollinator attractor.
Ladies Finger
The most favorable climate to grow Ladies finger is wet and humid. It is one of the most loved vegetables in India and tastes best during the monsoon season. The seeds of Ladies finger require 5-6 days for germination following which the vegetable grows in about 55 to 65 days.
Cucumber
The cucumber is a water-rich climber that requires an abundance of porous soil, moisture, and sunlight to grow. It requires 55 to 70 days to fully mature and produce fruits. If you have a lack of space in your garden, then planting a cucumber would be a good idea since it is a climber.
Eggplant
Also known as brinjal in India, eggplants need a generous amount of space to grow. You can also grow them in large pots and place them on the balcony. Eggplants require a good amount of sunlight to thrive along with regular watering. Usually, its seeds germinate between 14-21 days.
Happy Planting!
- wellnessHome Remedies To Get Rid Of Blanket Worm (Kambli Poochi)
- wellness12 Healthy And Hot Beverages For Monsoon
- wellness12 Herbal Teas To Boost Immunity During Monsoons; Recipes, Side Effects And Mistakes To Avoid While Preparing
- nutritionMonsoon Diet 101: Foods To Boost Immunity, Foods To Avoid & Ayurveda Tips To Stay Healthy During The Monsoons
- babyHow To Take Care Of Your Children During The Monsoon Season
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Exude Comfy Vibes In Their Monsoon-Perfect White Breezy Dresses
- disorders cureMonsoon Allergies: Types Of Common Allergies During The Season And Ways To Manage Them
- healthPaediatrician Explains Why Risks Related To Vector Borne Diseases Shouldn’t Be Avoided Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- wellnessA Nutritionist Explains How To Ensure That We Have Sufficient Vitamin D During Monsoons
- wellnessHow To Treat Ear Pain Caused By Common Cold? Home Remedies And Precautions
- wellnessTypes Of Monsoon Diseases And Ways To Prevent Them
- make up tips5 Gorgeous Lipstick Shades To Turn The Cloudy Monsoon Days Cheerful