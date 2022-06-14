Monsoon Gardening: 8 Best Plants And Vegetables To Grow At Home During The Rains Gardening oi-Pragya Sharma

Monsoon is a time of celebration and joy. The rains bring along freshness and cover the land with a bright green landscape. In India, the monsoon season typically lasts from June to September and a majority of the country receives moderate to heavy rainfall. Since water is available in abundance during the monsoon, it is the best time of the year to grow and nurture plants. A backyard or kitchen garden is the best place to grow plants, but if you live in an apartment you can also consider planting on your balcony or flower bed.

Plumeria

Plumeria is a fragrant flower native to India that displays a spiral arrangement of petals. The plant can grow within a range of 12-18 inches of cutting during the monsoon season. The plant has waxy and white flower petals.

Hibiscus

The most widely grown flower in Indian households is hibiscus. The plant has mythological significance and can be grown all year round. It requires ample watering and sunlight to bloom. Hibiscus grows in an array of colors which can add an instant splash of vibrance to your garden.

Jasmine

Jasmine is one of the most beautiful plants that can be cultivated during the monsoon. For the northern parts of India, the ideal time to grow a jasmine plant is between July to August. If you reside in south India, then you can consider a timeline from July to December.

Periwinkle

Available in soothing pink, purple, and white hues, periwinkle is a perennially growing plant. Periwinkle is a native of Madagascar and is an evergreen shrub that can grow up to the height of 3 feet.

Marigold

Marigold is yet another flower that finds relevance in religious rituals. The plant begins to bloom in 2-3 months after sowing the seed. The best time to do so is between June and July. Marigold is a fragrant flower that also serves as a pest repellent and pollinator attractor.

Ladies Finger

The most favorable climate to grow Ladies finger is wet and humid. It is one of the most loved vegetables in India and tastes best during the monsoon season. The seeds of Ladies finger require 5-6 days for germination following which the vegetable grows in about 55 to 65 days.

Cucumber

The cucumber is a water-rich climber that requires an abundance of porous soil, moisture, and sunlight to grow. It requires 55 to 70 days to fully mature and produce fruits. If you have a lack of space in your garden, then planting a cucumber would be a good idea since it is a climber.

Eggplant

Also known as brinjal in India, eggplants need a generous amount of space to grow. You can also grow them in large pots and place them on the balcony. Eggplants require a good amount of sunlight to thrive along with regular watering. Usually, its seeds germinate between 14-21 days.

Happy Planting!

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 13:00 [IST]