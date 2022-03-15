How To Choose House Plants: 4 Expert Tips Gardening oi-Pragya Sharma

When we talk about decorating our homes, we usually talk about adding wall pieces and frames or using décor items for side tables. However, we tend to forget an important décor element that adds significant value to the space- landscape. Plants bring much-needed vigour and colour to the apartment. There are multiple factors to be considered before selecting the right plants. As they require intensive care, suitable size, and the right temperature to grow indoors.

These expert tips will help you consider many aspects of choosing the right plants for your apartment.

1. Understand Your Space Utility

Before buying any plants, it is necessary to understand where to place them, on the basis of available space, good airflow, and the amount of light available. Place them near the hallways, in front of the window and upon shelves, for better air circulation. It is considered that at least 6 inches of space are in between your plants and other furniture pieces. In case of closed rooms with limited airflow, you could go for Bamboo, Snake Plant, Areca Palm, ZZ plant, or Monstera. You can move your plant every once in a while to give them a chance to refresh.

2. Setting the Right Temperature

Temperature is an important factor when considering plant wellness. The level of humidity, air, and the sunlight is different for various plants. Tropical plants like Bird of Paradise, Cut-leaf Philodendron, or Bella Palm require an ample amount of moisture. It is suggested to keep your plants away from radiators or A/C units as it causes the soil to dry often. The houseplant placed near the west-facing window grows better than the one placed near the east-facing area, due to better access to light. If your plant requires a minimal amount of natural light, place them near foyers or north-facing windows.

3. Determine a Suitable Plant Size

Many plants require to be nurtured and pruned daily, whereas a few require less maintenance. Pick plants that are easy to maintain, less bulky, and help to beautify your space. It is necessary to go for a smaller than the required size, keeping in mind the future growth of the plant. The proportion of the furniture and room dimensions need to be considered while deciding the plant placement. Plants like Peace Lily, Jade Plant, Weeping Fig, Spider Plant, and Aloe Vera are light and easy to move around. They are perfect for decorating your house shelves, windowsill, and tabletops. Whereas floor plants like Fishtail Palm, Rubber Plant, Madagascar Dragon Tree, Norfolk Island Pine, Bamboo, and Monstera Deliciosa are large indoor floor plants, usually 2.5 to 5 feet tall. These are stand-alone plants, placed near the couch and empty corners to make a statement in any room.

4. Nurture Your Plants

Before selecting the plants, it is necessary to understand their growth requirements. Plants require nurturing them from time to time by watering, providing sufficient fertilizer, and cutting off dead leaves. Excessive watering or under-watering your plants may cause them to die. Study the soil needs and provide a perfect environment for your plants to grow. Pick suitable containers for your plants and make sure they have holes to drain out excess water. You can go for decorative pots and vases for your indoor plants. Nurturing your indoor plants is a healthy exercise that requires patience, dedication, and care to produce beautiful results.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:09 [IST]