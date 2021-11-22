Love Balcony Gardens? Here Are Some Balcony Gardening Tips Gardening oi-Amritha K

The maintenance of a balcony garden is similar to that of a traditional garden. Provide your plants with sufficient direct sunlight, consider mulching the soil in your pots, and water them regularly. You can even create a small compost bin to collect kitchen scraps.

People living in apartments may not have large balconies, but that does not mean you cannot create a beautiful garden using every square inch of your living space. Please be careful not to embark on a major project that consumes so much time that it prevents you from taking a relaxing break. Invest in water-saving granules to extend the period between watering.

Tips To Make A Beautiful Balcony Garden

Keep it low-maintenance: You don't need a huge balcony to start a balcony garden. Keep it simple. Don't start a big project that takes over your time to relax, rest, and enjoy. Use water-saving granules to make it last longer between waterings. Some low-maintenance apartment balcony plants include petunias, zinnias, and daylilies. Here are some Balcony Gardening Tips:

Vertical gardening: This is a great way to make the most of your tiny balcony. You can make an amazing apartment balcony garden with stack planters, railing planters, vertical wall planters and hanging baskets. Ferns, begonias, succulents, air plants and vines are great for vertical gardening. Herb-gardening: Gardening herbs is another excellent option for a balcony with limited space. You can use your herbs both as a source of food and create a sleek green appearance. Sage, thyme, rosemary, and basil are all excellent choices. As long as your apartment balcony garden receives at least six to eight hours of direct sunlight each day, you can grow various vegetables. Choosing the right pot: Terracotta and ceramic pots are heavy, so you might want to use rice pots, plastic or fibreglass containers, or fabric grow bags with lightweight soil mixes. Watering: If you're growing plants on the roof, it's a long way to carry water. Drip irrigation or self-watering pots could be a good option. Invest in a watering can that you can fill from the bathtub. Under your plants, put saucers or trays to catch the overflow. Weather and wind: The higher up you are, the more wind you're likely to get, and hot dry winds can quickly parch your plants. You can block prevailing winds with a lattice or wire trellis, and support climbing vines, too. It will also add a touch of privacy. Watering is crucial since the wind dries everything out. Get some self-watering pots. Regular plant maintenance: Maintenance is important in a small garden. Plants in containers need to be watered more often than they would in the ground - another reason to use self-watering pots or drip irrigation. Keep plants in check by fertilizing, deadheading, and pinching them back. And pick veggies when they're ripe for maximum yield. Pocket-friendly: Unless you want to spend a fortune, don't buy plants that are ready-grown. Buy seeds or ask a friend for seeds. You can get discarded seed flats from nurseries. Put holes in the bottom of coffee tins to make cute containers. The only thing you need to spend money on is potting soil. Because regular "dirt" is not sterile and brings disease and may prevent the healthy growth of the plants.

List Of Plants That Can Easily Grow On A Balcony Garden In India

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Peppers

Zucchini

Celery

Greens (lettuce, kale, mustard's, spinach, bok choy, etc)

Broccoli

Marigold

Begonias

Snake plant

Aloe vera

Bougainvillea

Money plant

Spider plant

Tulsi

Weeping fig

Jade plant

Adenium