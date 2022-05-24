Just In
Celebrity Homes: Inside Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's Home In Mumbai
Soha Ali Khan is a Bollywood actress and author who is often spotted shying away from the limelight. She is the daughter of the veteran power couple, actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha has always lived a luxurious lifestyle but has also lived in an apartment on her own while she worked with a bank. Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and has since shifted to a plush apartment in Mumbai.
The apartment located in Khar, Mumbai, on the top floor of a nine-storey building is a wedding gift to the couple by Soha's mother and actress Sharmila Tagore. Soha, Kunal, and their daughter Inaaya Kemmu live in this cozy, quirky apartment. The property is reportedly worth Rs 9 crore. The overall aesthetic of Soha and Kunal's home is a blend of modern and vintage design.
The Living Room
The living room is generously spaced to accommodate many people for intimate home parties.
The space is an amalgamation of multiple ideas where each space is designed individually. An ample amount of natural light enters the living room through the windows. The elegant blue-colored sofa is styled beside a family portrait wall to bring the element of personalization to the space.
The other end of the living room has a large window with a brick-cladded seating on the window sill which gives an industrial vibe to the room. The living room is used as a multi-functional space for Soha and Kunal's home workout sessions and also as a play area for Inaaya. The room also has a lounge chair for relaxing evenings placed beside the balcony.
The Study and TV Room
As you enter the study room, you will spot a lot of woodwork extending from the floor to the walls. The TV panel and console table are designed with an intricate eye for detail to be highly functional. The adjacent wall has a huge floor-to-ceiling bookshelf that justifies Soha's love for reading. This room dedicated to recreational activities offers comfort with accent lights, vintage paintings, and relaxing couches. It serves as the perfect family huddle space for weekends and late evenings.
The Terrace Garden
Soha and Kunal have a beautiful terrace garden that is perfect for get-togethers. The terrace is planted with bright flowering and non-flowering plants that give a breath of fresh air amidst the fast-paced life of Mumbai. Soha is often found posing in front of these plants since they serve as picture-perfect backgrounds on bright sunny days. A metal jali is fixed on top of the terrace ledge wall to aid safety and security. The terrace garden is supported with outdoor furniture such as bar tables and lounge chairs made in cane.
