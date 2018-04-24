Tips to keep your wall clean

It is a well established fact that cleanliness is next to godliness and that it is only a clean house that breeds a clean soul. Now, talking about a clean home it is important to realize that a major portion of your house are its four walls and the only way in which you can keep a home clean is by ensuring that its walls are spick and span.

However, due to the daily accumulation of dirt and dust and our physical (the walls being too high or the presence of excessive furniture in the room) and time constraints, we often end up neglecting the cleanliness of the walls.

Here are some simple tips that will ensure your walls remain spick and span all the time.

1. Dust Your Walls

Use a microfiber cloth to get rid of all those cobwebs, dust and dirt that tend to stick to the walls. You do not need to remove calendars and wall hangings. Remember portions of the wall that are covered do not get very dirty easily. Even when they do, they do not show. Hence, when we are talking about keeping the walls clean, the focus should be on the exposed areas of the wall. For this, you may want to consider vacuuming with a soft brush. Alternatively, you can also go for using a soft white cloth wrapped in the head of a broom.

2. Teach Your Kids Etiquettes

It is great to know that the lives of children are colourful and watching them colour their lives with positivity is the best treat to the eyes of a parent. However, the wall at home is not their canvas and it is never too early to tell them so. By teaching your children not to write or make marks on the walls, you are not just ensuring that your walls remain clean, but you are also preparing your little ones for the journey of life.

3. Wash Kitchen And Bath Walls

Remember that it is the kitchen and the bath walls that are subjected to the maximum amount of torture (all thanks to the steamy showers and the cooking residues). Thus, when it comes to cleaning of the walls, make sure that you start from these. Once you are done, make sure that you dry the same with an old towel.

4. Make Your Own Wall Washing Soap

For this, mix a cup of borax with a couple of tablespoons of dish washing liquid and add the same to a gallon of water. This mixture is ideal for the cleaning of painted or designed walls. Its not just cheaper than the ready-made cleaning products that are available in the market, but it is also more effective and cleans off the marks on the wall.

5. Test Painted Walls Before Washing Them

These days, most of the paints that are used in our homes is washable in nature. However, it is better to be safe than sorry and test them in inconspicuous places. If the paint chalks off or you notice some dullness in its finish, make sure that you do not go about washing the same. Also, unless you are considering the repainting of your house in the near future, do not use disodium phosphate, as that may lead to the loss of shine of your rooms.

6. Identify The High Traffic Areas

Understand that the entire room may not need your washing all the time. Places like the thermostat and switches are the ones that need more frequent washing. The wall behind the TV or other electronics is another tough spot where dust and dirt tend to accumulate. Hence, make it a point to dust these areas more frequently as compared to other walls. In case if you have ignored that area for long, you may want to wash that off as well.

7. Touch Up Damage

It is inevitable that the walls of the room that you live in will be subjected to some damage sooner or later. In such a case, the best way to avoid long-term damage is to touch up the areas as soon as you notice the first signs of damage. Scrap off the paint from the area where it appears to be damaged. Then, fill in the holes first and feather the paint lightly over the surrounding area. If it is possible, try to use leftover paint from the original source.

8. Computer Match The Paint Colour

It is inevitable that at some point or the other, you will run out of the original paint. In such a case, the best thing that you can do is to scrap off a tiny portion of your paint by using a utility knife to slice on the wall. You can then take the chip to a paint store that has computerized paint matching facilities (these types of facilities are pretty common in metros and other bigger towns and cities). The computerized equipment shall generate a receipt and the store can use the same to give you the exact shade of the colour that is used on your wall.

9. Avoid Lead Paints

One of the most important paths to a clean wall is to avoid lead paints. Lead paints not only make the wall get dirty more easily, but they are also unsafe and invite a number of diseases. The most reliable way to test if your paint has lead is to go for a lab test. For this, you can mail a sample of the same to the nearest lab for a report. If the report does come positive, what you can do is to seal in the lead paints by two coats of non-lead paint. The paint that you are applying to seal off the lead may well be transparent in colour. As long as the new paint remains sound, the lead that is present in the room will not cause you any harm and cleaning the walls will also be a child's play.