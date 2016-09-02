How To Prepare Your House For Ganesh Chaturthi? Decor lekhaka-Staff

The festive season is going to begin, and obviously it will start by us worshipping Lord Vinayak. Ganesh Chaturthi is nearing and are you planning to welcome Ganesh Ji this year to your house? How to prepare your house for Ganesh Chaturthi?

It is time to engage in cleaning and decorating your house for 'Vignaharta'. You should start cleaning the house for the festival.

But, alone, you can't take so many responsibilities. Getting your house ready for Ganesh Chaturthi will be difficult if you take up all the work upon you and do it on your own.

Hence, divide duties among other family members and engage your kids as well into this. They will love to do it together. The mood of celebrating any festival can be uplifted when your dear house is all cleaned and decorated.

Whether it is Ganesh Chaturthi or Navratri or Diwali, a well-decorated house can increase your festive mood to a great extent.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 5th September, Monday. You get a weekend for getting your house ready for Ganesh Chaturthi.

But, don't keep everything for Saturday and Sunday. You also have to prepare for the puja, isn't it? So, do little things every day and by Sunday, you will get a neat and clean house.

So, how to prepare your house for Ganesh Chaturthi? Well, read on to know more.

1. Start Beforehand: Yes, you are busy with your job. But, if you really want to get your house ready for Ganesh Chaturthi, you should start preparations beforehand. Take time of 5-7 days and start cleaning the house. This will also help you from the work overload at the end minute.

2. Divide Duties: There are many things to do on Ganesh Chaturthi. Cleaning, dusting, decorating, making foods, inviting friends and family and many more. You can't do these alone. So, make a list of duties and divide them among all. Put a tick mark whenever a task is completed.

3. Make It Fast: You don't have all day for one thing. You have so much of work to do, yet so little time. So, don't waste time on just a single thing. Boost up yourself and get going. This is how to prepare yourself and your house for Ganesh Chaturthi.

4. Set Deadlines: You have to do your bedroom today and this includes sweeping the floor, cleaning it, changing the bed covers, pillow covers and curtains, etc. Once you have decided the deadline, you will be more hardworking to meet it.

5. Concentrate On Bathroom: This is a very important thing to be kept in mind. Clean your bathroom and washrooms on the previous day of the festival. Clean the floors tidy. Don't forget the cabinets and mirrors, as there are going to be a lot of people coming in. When you are done cleaning the washrooms, hang a toilet freshener pouch there to keep it smelling fresh and nice.

6. Don't Forget Your Kitchen: After all, this is the place where you will prepare the delicious cuisines for Ganesh Chaturthi. Also, it has to be kept hygienic. Clean the cabinets, wipe out the oven, clean the countertops, get rid of watermarks on the floor and sink, etc. So, this is how you can prepare your house for Ganesh Chaturthi.

7. Decoration Is A Must: Try creative ideas on how to decorate your house and with the help of your family members, decorate your humble abode with flowers, decorative items, lights, etc., and get ready to welcome happiness and prosperity into your house and lives.