Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 8 Interesting Decors To Try Out On This Special Occasion

Ganapati Bappa is coming to visit your home again this year, therefore, it goes without saying that we will have infinite plans and ideas to make this Ganesh Chaturthi extra special. So what are the plans that you have drawn up to welcome Ganesha this year? Short of ideas? We have plenty of home decor ideas to offer you. Ganesha Chaturthi decorations do not happen in isolation, it is a team effort and adding a theme to it will bring out the fun element for sure. Ganesha is usually decorated as per a theme. The theme decor is spread out keeping the Ganesha idol at the centre. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September.

Here are some of the most popular theme decor ideas that you can borrow for Ganesh Chaturthi-

1. The Waterfall Ganesha: Any source of flowing water is considered sacred in Hinduism. Ganesha sitting or standing in front of an artificial waterfall is a very popular theme for decorations. Sometimes a background of the Himalayas is given to signify that the waterfall is actually one of our sacred rivers.

2. Mountain Ganesha: Cardboard hill stuck behind Ganesha is a common theme that runs across households. Ganesha is the son of Parvati and Shiva who lives in the heavenly abode of mount Kailash. That could be the inspiration behind this theme decor.

3. Southern Ganesha: The idols of Gods down South in India are very different from the North. Ganesha idols down South are black in colour for starters. You can choose the Southern style as a theme this year. Get a black coloured Ganesha and decorate with triple layered garlands of marigold.

4. Baby Ganesha: The image of fat and cuddly baby with an elephant head is exceedingly cute. There are lots of stories about the birth of Ganesha and the children's animated series 'My Friend Ganesha' has made baby Ganesha popular. The theme of your decor could a baby's crib.

5. Contemporary Ganesha: The most 'in' style this year is to decorate the seat of Ganesha like a wedding reception. Have Ganapati sitting on a couch or throne and border it with lines of orchids and carnations.

6. Standing Ganesha: The idol of Ganesha can be made in many forms; sitting, standing, lying, dancing etc. If you have gone for the slightly uncommon standing Ganesha then you can do a lot with your theme decor. Have Ganesha lean on a throne or a recliner. His wives, Riddhi and Siddhi could be seated beside him on the throne. It will give Ganesha a nice regal and chivalrous look.

7. Ashtavinayak Ganesha: Have the images or structures of all the 8 idols of Ashtavinayak behind your idol. Ideally, you should get clay imitations of the 8 special Vinayak idols. If you can't manage to find them, stick pictures.

8. Current Affair Ganesha: Ganapati is called 'vignah-nashak' or the remover of all obstacles. You can portray Ganesha in any of the current political or social scenarios and hope that He will solve the problem. For example, you can show an anti-corruption Ganesha sitting in the Parliament House.

Other than these, what other theme decors have you tried for Ganesh Chaturthi?