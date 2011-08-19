Just In
Janmashtami 2019: Pooja Room Decoration Ideas To Make Your Home Look Beautiful
Here are pooja room decoration ideas for Janmashtami celebration:
i. The pooja room should be brightly decorated as Kanha is placed there. Wash the idol with panchamrit ( honey, gangajal and ghee).
ii. Bright clothes, jewels, ornaments and garlands are used widely for the idol decoration. Most commonly the baby Krishna idol, Kanha is used for the decoration. Adorn the idol with flowers like marigold and roses, jewels, bells, toran, flute, peacock feathers etc.
iii. As it is Lord Krishna's birth celebration, the decoration ideas are generally kid oriented. Placing toys, cars, small houses, chocolates and toy-trains is a common decorative items.
iv. You can also decorate the walls with Lord Krishna wall photos or his signs like peacock feathers, butter pots and flute to build Janmashtami ambiance in the house.
v. To enhance the festive spirit of Janmashtami, door hangings in beautiful artwork of Lord Krishna with cows or butter pot are great pooja room decoration ideas for Janmashtami. These door walls are adorned with mirror work, colorful beads and stitches.
vi. Temple can be decorated with flowers, lightings, stickers of Om and mango leaves. Even tableau which depict the Krishna's life is used as pooja room decoration ideas for Janmashtami.
vii. Place the fruits near the idol to add perfect festival touch.
viii. Decorate puja thali with chocolates, kum-kum, chawal, butter, fruits and sweets.
Use these pooja room decoration ideas for Janmashtami and make the celebrations grand and devotional!