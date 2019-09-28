World Deaf Day 2019: Date, Significance, History And Objectives Health oi-Shivangi Karn

On every last Sunday of September, World Deaf Day is celebrated and this year, it falls on 29 September. The day is meant to make people aware of the achievements of the deaf people and challenges faced by them.

Significance Of World Deaf Day

Hearing loss is a chronic disability neglected by many people worldwide due to its delayed visibility in one's life. Around 360 million people worldwide suffer from this disability which equals 5.3% of the world's population. The life of these people gets ruined due to inadequate help and support from the government.

Therefore, on this day, many private and governmental bodies organize functions to teach and train them to improve their life. Several institutions organize classes to teach sign language to deaf people. Also, many Deaf Sports Organizations help these people to come forward and achieve their dream of becoming a sportsman without their disability being a barrier.

World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) is well-known to provide many services and facilities to people who are unable to hear. They have made many equality rights for ear-disabled people and are responsible to spread awareness to people to respect them equally irrespective of their disability, caste, creed, religion, sex and age.

History Of World Deaf Day

In 1871, a man named Granville Richard Seymour Redmond (USA) was diagnosed with scarlet fever at an early age which resulted in hearing loss. In spite of that, he was supported by his family and well-raised. He went to a special school to complete his higher education and also learn drawing, painting and pantomime from the California School of Design in San Francisco. He never let his disability come between his success.

Remembering this great man, the World Deaf Day is commemorated across the world to encourage deaf people, recognize their talent and help in improving their confidence and self-esteem.

Objectives Of World Deaf Day

To make people aware of the problems of deaf people around the world

To train deaf people to learn sign language and make them understand its benefit to improve their social relationships with people

Bring to government that such people need more opportunities to live their life like a normal person

To promote their rights of equal access to education and modern technologies