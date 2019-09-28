ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Deaf Day 2019: Date, Significance, History And Objectives

    By

    On every last Sunday of September, World Deaf Day is celebrated and this year, it falls on 29 September. The day is meant to make people aware of the achievements of the deaf people and challenges faced by them.

    Significance Of World Deaf Day

    Hearing loss is a chronic disability neglected by many people worldwide due to its delayed visibility in one's life. Around 360 million people worldwide suffer from this disability which equals 5.3% of the world's population. The life of these people gets ruined due to inadequate help and support from the government.

    Hearing Loss: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

    Therefore, on this day, many private and governmental bodies organize functions to teach and train them to improve their life. Several institutions organize classes to teach sign language to deaf people. Also, many Deaf Sports Organizations help these people to come forward and achieve their dream of becoming a sportsman without their disability being a barrier.

    World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) is well-known to provide many services and facilities to people who are unable to hear. They have made many equality rights for ear-disabled people and are responsible to spread awareness to people to respect them equally irrespective of their disability, caste, creed, religion, sex and age.

    History Of World Deaf Day

    In 1871, a man named Granville Richard Seymour Redmond (USA) was diagnosed with scarlet fever at an early age which resulted in hearing loss. In spite of that, he was supported by his family and well-raised. He went to a special school to complete his higher education and also learn drawing, painting and pantomime from the California School of Design in San Francisco. He never let his disability come between his success.

    Remembering this great man, the World Deaf Day is commemorated across the world to encourage deaf people, recognize their talent and help in improving their confidence and self-esteem.

    Heart Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatment And Prevention

    Objectives Of World Deaf Day

    • To make people aware of the problems of deaf people around the world
    • To train deaf people to learn sign language and make them understand its benefit to improve their social relationships with people
    • Bring to government that such people need more opportunities to live their life like a normal person
    • To promote their rights of equal access to education and modern technologies

    More HEARING LOSS News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue