WHO Reports 90% Of The World's Population Is Immune To COVID Health oi-Amritha K

WHO reports that at least 90 per cent of the world's population is now resistant to COVID-19 infection.

"WHO estimates that at least 90 per cent of the world's population now has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2, due to prior infection or vaccination," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

One year ago, the organization identified Omicron as a new variant of concern in the Covid-19 pandemic. A new virus variant could emerge and overtake the globally dominant Omicron due to gaps in vigilance, according to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality," he added.

Since then, the Omicron variant has spread throughout the world, proving significantly more transmissible than its predecessor, Delta. There are now over 500 highly transmissible Omicron sub-lineages in circulation, each of which is capable of overcoming built-up immunity, though they tend to be less severe than previous variants.

Despite the fact that there have been 253 coronavirus infections in India in the past single day, the number of active cases has decreased to 4,597, according to the health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 5,30,627, with two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one death confirmed by Himachal Pradesh. The number of active cases represents 0.01 per cent of the total number of infections, which is 4.47 crore.

However, the recovery rates have increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

There has been a decrease of 75 cases in the active Covid caseload in the past 24 hours, which reduces the country's active caseload to 4,597, representing 0.1 per cent of all infections in the country.

As per the official data, 219.93 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination campaign for Covid-19.

On the global front, on 2 December, China reported 33,073 Covid-19 infections. China remains severely affected by the pandemic. Beijing reported 5,006 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, as the country battles to contain the worst-ever outbreak of viral contagious disease amid a growing public backlash against President Xi Jinping's zero-covid policy.

Across China, new Covid infections numbered 34,942 for Wednesday, slightly below the peak of 38,808 registered last weekend.