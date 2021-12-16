For Quick Alerts
West Bengal: 7-Year-Old Boy Tests Positive For Omicron
Health
oi-PTI
By PTI
West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district tested positive for the coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.
The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, the official said.
He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the Murshidabad district.
Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:35 [IST]
