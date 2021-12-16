West Bengal: 7-Year-Old Boy Tests Positive For Omicron Health oi-PTI

West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district tested positive for the coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, the official said.

He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the Murshidabad district.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:35 [IST]