    West Bengal: 7-Year-Old Boy Tests Positive For Omicron

    By

    West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district tested positive for the coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

    The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, the official said.

    He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the Murshidabad district.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:35 [IST]
    Read more about: omicron west bengal children
     
    Close