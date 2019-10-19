World Osteoporosis Day 2019: Date, Theme And History Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year on 20 October World Osteoporosis Day is observed to raise global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease.

The main aim of World Osteoporosis Day is to make osteoporosis and fracture prevention a global health priority by reaching out to health-care professionals, policy makers, patients and the masses worldwide.

In 2019, the global World Osteoporosis Day campaign is "That's Osteoporosis" and it will focus on the emotional visuals and stories of real people living with osteoporosis in all regions of the world.

History Of World Osteoporosis Day

On 20 October 1996, World Osteoporosis Day was launched by the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society and supported by the European Commission.

Since 1997, this day has been organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation. In 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organization was a co-sponsor of World Osteoporosis Day.

On this day, community events and local campaigns are organized by the national osteoporosis patient societies from around the world with activities in over 90 countries.

Themes For World Osteoporosis Day

1996: Awareness

1997: Awareness

1998: Awareness

1999: Early Detection

2000: Building Bone Health

2001: Bone Development in Youth

2002: Preventing a First Fracture

2003: Quality of Life

2004: Osteoporosis in Men

2005: Exercise

2006: Nutrition

2007: Risk Factors

2008: Advocate for Policy Change

2009: Advocate for Policy Change

2010: Signs and Symptoms of Spinal Fractures

2011: 3 Steps to Prevention: Calcium, Vitamin D and Exercise

2012: Stop at One: Make your First Break your Last

2013: Strong Women Make Stronger Women

2014: Real Men Build Their Strength from Within

2015: Serve Up Bone Strength

2016: Love Your Bones - Protect your Future

2017: Love Your Bones - Protect your Future

Osteoporosis In Men: Risk Factors And Tips To Prevent It