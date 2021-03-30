Why Watermelon Juice is An Excellent Refreshing Drink For Summer Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Appetite and dietary habits often change in summer due to the hot environment and the effect of heat on our body. The food intake is adjusted in a way to keep our body cool and light, without missing vital nutrients.

Talking about the food selection, fruit juices such as watermelon juice are considered the best choice during summer to induce the feeling of satiety, keep the body cool, prevent dehydration and provide essential vitamins and minerals to the body.

Watermelon juice is low in carbs and calories and high in fibre, amino acids like l-citrulline and carotenoid like lycopene. Consuming watermelon fills 17 per cent of the daily requirement for vitamin A and 21 per cent of the daily requirement for vitamin C. [1]

Read on to know the amazing health benefits of watermelon juice during the summer.

Benefits Of Watermelon Juice During The Summer 1. Maintains body fluid As per the data given in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), watermelon juice contains 91.45 g of water content per 100 g of the juice. Its high water content helps maintain the electrolyte balance in the body and provide satiety. The fluid content of watermelon juice also quenches the thirst and prevents dehydration. 2. Gives energy Watermelon juice provides around 30 kcal of energy per 100 g of juice. It acts as an instant energy booster drink due to the presence of vitamin C, vitamin A and magnesium. These nutrients are known to fuel cells with energy and increase strength. 3. Flushes out toxins Watermelon helps in the excretion of toxins from the body. The high content of the mineral potassium in watermelon juice helps improve kidney functions and filter excess uric acid, sugar and other toxins present in the blood. To mention, the heat environment significantly decreases the function of the kidney. 4. Improves digestion Watermelon is high in water content and fibre that encourage healthy digestive health. Also, the two vital antioxidant vitamins; vitamin C and vitamin A in watermelon juice promote a good gut microbiome. This helps improve digestion, which often tends to get weaker and slower due to an increase in the heat during summers. Lycopene in the juice also helps treat many digestive problems such as bloating. 5. Prevents sunstroke Sunstroke is common during the summer season. Watermelon juice is known to stimulate the process of perspiration to release the body heat, balance the body's electrolyte due to its high water content and provide coolness to the body. Vitamin C in watermelon juice also helps boost immunity and strengthen the body. 6. Reduces body heat The temperature of the body usually rises up during the summer season. Watermelon juice may help reduce body heat due to its high water content and provide a soothing and calming effect to the body. Lycopene in watermelon juice also benefit the skin and prevent it from sunburn. 7. Maintains pH of the body The pH of our body decreases with an increase in temperature. When the pH decreases, the body gets acidic, leading to conditions such as liver dysfunction, heart failure and hypoglycemia. Watermelon juice helps maintain the pH of the body in a natural way and prevent infections. How To Prepare Watermelon Juice Ingredients A cup of sliced watermelon (with seeds removed)

If you prefer cold juice, it is better to leave the slices for 30 minutes in a refrigerator rather than using ice, as the ice tends to decrease the nutrient content of the juice.

A small slice of lemon.

A small piece of ginger.

Mint leaves (optional) Method Pour all the ingredients in the blender, except for mint leaves and blend to form a smooth mixture.

Pour in juice glasses and top with mint leaves.

Serve when fresh. Health Benefits Of Acerola Cherries, A Powerhouse Of Vitamin C To Conclude Watermelon juice is a dense source of vital nutrients and makes for an excellent refreshing juice in summer. The best time to drink watermelon juice is anytime during the summer, however, experts suggest drinking mainly on an empty stomach in the morning, or with meals with no sugar added. Common FAQs 1. Is watermelon good in summer? Yes, watermelon is an excellent food for summer as it contains around 91 per cent of water and antioxidants such as vitamin A and vitamin C, to keep the body healthy during the season. 2. What is the best time to drink watermelon juice? The best time to drink watermelon juice is during the daytime, as it is loaded with water and essential nutrients and helps keep the body hydrated. When consumed during the night time, it can cause frequent urination due to the high water content and keep you awake for long. 3. Is it okay to drink watermelon juice every day? Watermelon juice is low in calories and can be preferred over water to drink every day during summer. However, one should keep the amount limited as an excess of potassium and lycopene from the watermelon juice can cause certain side effects.