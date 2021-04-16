Why Is Litchi Considered An Excellent Summer Fruit? Know More About Refreshing Litchi Recipes Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

As the summer season approaches, the market gets filled with varieties of juicy and healthy summer fruits. Litchi or lychee is among the favourite summer fruits of India; they are roundish, grow in pendulous clusters and are pinkish or reddish when mature, while green when raw.

Litchi has a similar appearance to that of strawberry and is widely known for its pearl-white jelly pulp that has the amazing combined flavour of acids and sugars. The fruit helps prevent many conditions that mostly occur during the summer such as sunburn and dehydration due to its rich nutritional profile.

Some of the essential vitamins in litchi include vitamin C, K, B1, B2, B3, B6 and E; minerals such as calcium, sodium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, selenium and magnesium, along with polyphenols and carotenoids. [1]

In this article, we will discuss why litchi is considered an excellent summer fruit. Take a look.

1. Soothes the skin

The high content of water in the litchi pulp may help soothe the skin and prevent any summer skin problems such as itchiness or redness. The two excellent vitamins for the skin: vitamin E and vitamin C, are also present in the fruit that help with improving the skin texture, maintaining the elasticity of the skin and thus, improving the overall skin health.

2. Heals sunburn

Sunburn is a common summer problem. Litchi is an excellent source of B-complex vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6) and antioxidants such as oligonol and vitamin C. These nutrients help protect the skin from the harmful UV rays and also promote the blood flow to the skin cells. [2]

3. Hydrates the body

According to the USDA, the total water content in litchi (100 g) is 81.76 g. Litchi is packed with water and may help keep the body hydrated for a long time during the summer. Also, the two excellent electrolytes, sodium and potassium in the fruit may help maintain the body's electrolyte balance and prevent related complications such as nausea, fatigue and headache.

4. Helps in summer weight loss

Weight loss during the summer is a very tricky process. Though excessive sweating during the season helps burn the body's calories, it can also cause loss of vital electrolytes and lead to dehydration. Litchi helps in weight loss during the summer as it is low in calories and carbs; it also help maintain the electrolyte balance due to the presence of electrolyte minerals like sodium, potassium and calcium.

5. Quenches thirst

Litchi juice or sorbet makes for an excellent refreshing juice during the summer. It quenches the thirst in a go, hydrates the body, soothes the skin, maintains the electrolytes of the body and keeps you healthy all around the hot scorching summer. You can either prepare a juice or milkshake from litchi fruit.

6. Keeps you energised

The rich nutritional profile of litchi helps provide instant energy and keep you energised. Vitamins like C, K and B-complex, and minerals like folate, magnesium and potassium help improve the metabolism and enhance the body's energy levels, thus contributing to the well-being of a person.

7. Has antibacterial effects

A study has shown that litchi has potent antibacterial effects against a range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. This property of the fruit may help treat many summer diseases such as E.Coli infections that are caused by these bacteria types. [3]

How To Prepare Litchi Lemonade?

Ingredients

15-20 litchis (slice around 3-4 litchis into small pieces and keep aside).

Sugar alternatives such as can sugar or jaggery.

Lemon juice extracted from two lemons.

A few mint leaves

Ice cubes or cold water

Method

Peel off the skin of the litchis, discard the seeds and keep aside the pulp.

In a blender, add litchis pulp (whole pulp), sugar alternative and blend a smooth puree.

In a glass, put the ice cubes.

Pour the juice and add lemon juice.

Add the small slices of litchi to the glass.

Garnish with mint leaves and serve fresh.

How To Prepare Litchi Ice Cream?

Ingredients

Three-fourth cup of sweetened condensed milk.

Half cups of cane sugar or any low-calorie sugar of your choice.

15-20 litchis (pulp extracted).

5-10 litchis (pulp chopped into small pieces).

Half cup of low-calorie fresh cream.

Ice cream container.

Method

Make a puree of the whole litchis pulp.

Transfer to a bowl and add condensed milk.

If the sugar is less, you can add a few tablespoons of cane sugar.

In another bowl, whisk the cream for a few minutes.

Add the cream to the litchi-condensed milk mixture and mix well.

Add half of the litchis which are sliced into small pieces and mix again.

In an ice-cream container, add the mixture and top with the remaining litchi slices.

Freeze for 7-8 hours.

Take out of the freezer and enjoy.