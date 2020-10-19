World Osteoporosis Day 2020: What Foods Are Bad For Osteoporosis Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 30 October, the World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated globally to raise awareness on the early detection, causes, treatments and preventive measures for this bone condition that affects around 9.65 per cent of postmenopausal women and 8.08 per cent of older men every year. [1]

Osteoporosis is a common chronic metabolic bone disease that mainly affects women, older people and people that belong to Caucasians race. It is characterised by high bone fragility due to low bone mass, disruption in bone microstructure and degradation of bone tissues. Osteoporosis is becoming a global epidemic as it causes a decreased quality of life, financial burden, adjusted life and sometimes, disability. [2]

The major factor that increases osteoporosis risk is diet and nutrition, which is also responsible for its prevention. A number of foods can be the reason for weak bones and need to be limited to prevent osteoporosis. Take a look at the foods which are bad for osteoporosis and must be limited or restricted.