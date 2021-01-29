What Are The Adverse Effects Of Vanaspati?

1. Heart diseases Increased consumption of trans fatty acids is directly related to the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This is because trans fats increase the ratio of LDL cholesterol to HDL cholesterol or say, bad to good cholesterol levels. According to the WHO, the content of trans fats in the diet should be less than 4 per cent. A study says that in India, vanaspati contains more than 40-50 per cent of trans fatty acids. [2] 2. Breast cancer Saturated fatty acids (SFA) are considered harmful for the body as they tend to increase the total and LDL cholesterol levels. However, short- and medium-chain SFA, such as those found in coconut oil are not considered harmful as they do not affect the serum lipids. On the other hand, trans fatty acids found in vanaspati cause undesirable effects on serum lipids, which is why it is considered worse than saturated fats due to its immediate link to the risk of heart diseases. [3] 3. Preeclampsia Vaccenic acid and elaidic acid are the two prominent dietary trans fatty acids. A study talks about the association between maternal dietary intake of trans fats and increased risk of preeclampsia in relation to elaidic acid. High intake of trans fats during pregnancy can increase the content of elaidic acid in the body, which in turn, can increase the risk of pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia, a condition characterised by high blood pressure and damage to vital organs. [4] 4. Vision problems in infants Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (linoleic acid) are responsible for the growth and development of vision and the nervous system in a foetus. A study says that trans fatty acids inhibit the formation of linoleic acid from their precursor and thus, may cause deficiency of this good fatty acid, leading to vision problems in infants. [5] Are Papayas A Healthy Choice For People With Diabetes?

5. Obesity Higher intake of trans fats cause abdominal fat deposits and increase weight gain. Though trans fatty acids produced industrially and those from plant and animal sources contain the same amount of calories, the prior is related to increased body weight and abdominal fat. [6] 6. Diabetes Trans fatty acids interfere with the functions of the cell membrane and cause insulin insensitivity, resulting in diabetes. Also, the low consumption of trans fats for a prolonged period is related to the risk of diabetes. A study says that insulin insensitivity caused by trans fatty acids is more compared to those caused by unsaturated fats. The presence of conjugated linoleic acid in the prior is said to be the main cause for its adverse effect. [7] 7. Nervous system disorders Trans fats can cause adverse effects on the brain and nervous system. They get deposited in the cell membranes of the brain and alter the ability of neurons to communicate with each other, thus causing micro-failures in brain functioning and increasing the risk of Alzheimer's, dementia and depression. Decrease consumption of vanaspati or trans fats can decrease the risk of cognitive decline and nervous system disorders. [8] 8. Allergy High consumption of trans fatty acids is positively associated with an increased risk of allergy or related conditions such as asthma, eczema and allergic cold, especially in children over 13-14 years of age, says a study. The same study also brings out the point that such association is not similar to monosaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. [9]