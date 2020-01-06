6 Ways To Boost Your Mitochondrial Health Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Most often people feel sluggish and exhausted throughout the day, and this occurs because your mitochondria aren't in good health.

Mitochondria are the tiny rod-shaped organelles that play a very important role in the body's energy levels. To make you understand better, mitochondria are the power generator of the cells and they are responsible for turning sugar, fat and protein into energy for the cells to use for making essential enzymes and hormones [1] .

As you age, mitochondria decline in size and number so it is essential to support your mitochondrial health.

Ways To Boost Your Mitochondrial Health

1. Exercise regularly

Researchers have found that as a person ages, exercising daily can improve the number and strength of mitochondria in cells and can slow down the decline of mitochondria. Elderly people have few mitochondria as compared to young people [2] .

2. Eat healthy foods

Mitochondria use carbohydrates and fatty acids to make ATP (adenosine triphosphate) needed to produce energy. Eat foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to help boost your mitochondrial health. Include foods such as vegetables, avocado, nuts and seeds, fish, meat, and fruits in your diet [3] .

In addition consume foods rich in L-cartinine, alpha-lipoic acid, and sulphur.

3. Have good sleep

Having a good quality sleep allows mitochondria to repair damaged cells and eliminate waste from the cells. If you have irregular sleeping habits, the mitochondria are unable to maintain cell function properly and this can make your body vulnerable to various diseases and may shorten your life span [4] .

4. Perform meditation

Research study suggests that meditation and other body relaxation-based techniques like yoga, tai chi, etc. can lower oxidative stress, thereby causing less damage to the mitochondria. Oxidative stress is responsible for causing cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and depression [5] .

5. Sunlight

Exposing your body to sufficient amount of sunlight can help boost mitochondria production too. Getting the required amount of vitamin D from sunlight will help increase mitochondrial function in the muscles.

6. Reducing inflammation

A rise in systemic inflammation can interfere with mitochondrial functioning and can lead to less production of energy. This interference may disrupt the proper functioning of the mitochondria by causing damaged cells and this, in turn, can increase inflammation in the body [6] .

To Conclude...

Start improving your mitochondrial health by slowly implementing these changes in your daily lifestyle. Don't rush as it can easily lead to stress and anxiety. Focus on making it a long-term goal to improve your lifestyle habits to boost mitochondrial health.

