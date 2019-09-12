Just In
Vitamin E: Health Benefits, Food Sources, Dosage, Side Effects And Precautions
Vitamin E is one of the essential nutrients required by our body. It keeps the immune system strong, helps in the formation of red blood cells, and prevents the blood from clotting [1] . Vitamin E is a fat-soluble compound which is naturally found in many dietary sources and consuming those foods help in preventing vitamin E deficiency diseases and maintaining good health [2] .
Vitamin E is known for its antioxidant property and it helps in reducing the oxidative stress in our body and minimizing the chances of illnesses.
Health Benefits Of Vitamin E
There are a plethora of health benefits for vitamin E. Some of the health benefits are as follows:
1. Prevents ataxia: Ataxia is a coordination disorder due to brain, muscle and nerve damage. The antioxidant in vitamin E is very effective in preventing coordination disorders like ataxia and dyspraxia [3]
2. Lowers the chances of degenerative diseases: Vitamin E is an antioxidant which counteracts the oxidative stress in our body, hence preventing degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
3. Prevents premenstrual syndrome (PMS): Excessive prolactin or abnormally elevated prolactin causes symptoms of PMS in women. Vitamin E normalises the effect of prolactin and prevents PMS [4] .
4. Improves kidney functions: High blood pressure is usually related to impaired kidney functions. The antioxidant in vitamin E ease the high blood pressure and improve the kidney functions in the body.
5. Treats granuloma annulare: Granuloma annulare is marked by redness, bumps and inflammation of the skin. Vitamin E counteracts inflammation and helps reduce many skin problems.
6. Improves vision and other eye diseases: Unstable molecules break down eye tissues and lowers the vision. Vitamin E helps improves vision and other ocular diseases because of its antioxidant property [5] .
7. Maintains muscle strength: As vitamin E is lipid-soluble, it dissolves in the membrane and prevents free radical attack, thus maintaining muscle strength.
8. Improves liver function: Vitamin E is very effective in treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and liver inflammation. It improves the functions of liver enzymes and prevents accumulation of fat in it.
9. Treats infertility in men: Vitamin E improves the quality of sperm and protects them from oxidative damage. In this way, it preserves male fertility and other related problems.
10. Treats early symptoms of Huntington's disease: Vitamin E prevents nerve cell membranes from damage by oxidative stress, thus preventing neurodegenerative disease like Huntington's disease [6] .
Food Sources Of Vitamin E
Some foods that include vitamin E are as follows [7] :
|Food sources (100 g)
|Amount of vitamin E (mg)
|Peanuts
|8.33 mg
|Sunflower oil
|41.08 mg
|Olive oil
|14.35 mg
|Canola oil
|17.46 mg
|Broccoli
|0.78 mg
|Spinach
|2.03 mg
|Tomatoes green
|0.38 mg
|Tuna
|1 mg
|Salmon sockeye
|0.83 mg
|Dry roasted sunflower seeds
|26.10 mg
|Cheese
|0.26 mg
|Kiwifruit
|1.46 mg
|Fortified instant breakfast cereals
|0.51 mg
|Egg yolks
|2.58 mg
|Mango
|0.9 mg
Dosage Of Vitamin E
An adequate amount of any nutrient can help our body in multiple ways. For that, proper dosage is needed based on age, sex, gender and other health problems of a person. However, the recommended dosage of vitamin E per day according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is as follows [8] :
- 15 mg for people above 14
- 19 mg for lactating women
- 4 mg for an infant of 6 months
- 5 mg for an infant between 6 months to 1 year
- 6 mg for an infant between age 1-3 years
- 7 mg for an infant between age 4-8 years
- 11 mg for an infant between age 9-13 years
Disclaimer: Please consult an expert before consumption.
Side Effects Of Vitamin E
As aforementioned, vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin which gets stored in our body's fat tissues. Taking a large amount of vitamin E by mouth can cause possible side effects. The common side effects of vitamin E are the following:
- Diarrhoea
- Headache
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Blurred vision
- Issues in female ovaries and male testicles [9] .
- Intestinal cramps
- Rashes
Vitamin E Interactions
Vitamin E can interact with around 61 kinds of drugs. Be careful while consuming it with some medications or other dietary sources. However, it is always recommended to consult a doctor before its intake.
- Vitamin E can moderately interact with ferrous sulfate, polysaccharide iron, and iron sucrose.
- High dose of vitamin E can interact with chemotherapy drugs [10]
- Moderate interaction with medication taken for the liver
- Moderate interaction with slow blood clotting drugs [11]
- Moderate interaction with drugs taken to lower down cholesterol
- Do not take mineral oil with vitamin E.
- Don't take vitamin E with alcohol.
- Avoid taking vitamin E with grapefruit.
Precautions
- Consult a doctor before having vitamin E during pregnancy as it may be harmful to the foetus.
Avoid taking vitamin E immediately after angioplasty.
