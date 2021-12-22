Holiday Season Is Here! Tips To Stay Healthy Between Christmas And New Year's Wellness oi-Amritha K

The holiday season is here! There's a lot of food, dessert, and alcohol between Christmas and New Year's. It can be tough to stick to a healthy lifestyle, especially during holidays, festivals and vacations with friends and family. However, one can easily maintain a healthy routine with little awareness, even during the holidays.

'I'll get back on track in January' is one of the common things I say when I fall off the health and fitness wagon during the holidays. So here are some expert tips to help you stay on track and not find it too hard to get back to the grind later.

Tips To Stay Healthy Between Christmas And New Year's

1. Stay hydrated

Hydration is undoubtedly at the top of the list. Many people underestimate the importance of drinking water, but we can feel tired, hungry, and sluggish without sufficient amounts. There is no need to be boring and not consume any alcohol during this festive season unless you choose to do so [1]. As an alternative, drink water between drinks to prevent dehydration and ease your hangover the next day.

2. Make wise food choices

While gatherings may be limited this year, we are fairly certain there will be food. However, in spite of the fact that Christmas is the time to overindulge, overeating at every opportunity is not good for your waistline and will leave you feeling heavy and dizzy [2].

Consider filling half your plate with vegetables, which will help you feel full and are better for you than snacks containing high levels of fat or sugar. Have a snack an hour or so before you attend a gathering. If you are hungry, you are more likely to make poor food decisions.

3. Sleep well

The holiday season is exciting, but it can also be exhausting. With the arrival of the holiday season, late nights and early mornings can be a recipe for disaster. Therefore, you must get a good, restful night's sleep as it not only helps you feel better but also improves your mood and concentration [3].

4. Remain physically active

It is easy to feel that Christmas-New Year slumps during the holiday season. Still, it is important to stay physically active. Try finding creative ways to stay active if you are unable to get to the gym. For example, after the big festive meal, why not take the family for a walk? Even a small amount of exercise is better than nothing [4].

5. Laugh!

Laughter is an excellent way to relieve stress and tension. But did you know that your muscles can remain relaxed for as long as 45 minutes after a good laugh?

6. Follow COVID guidelines

It is imperative that you follow public health guidelines this holiday season, including wearing a mask and practising social distancing, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 regardless of whether you have been vaccinated. In addition, it is recommended that you participate in only one get-together per year. As the number of households involved increases, the risk of COVID-19 transmission increases with participation in multiple family gatherings [5][6].

Follow these safety tips to keep yourself and others safe:

Wear a mask whenever you are outdoors.

Avoid crowded areas and poorly ventilated areas.

Avoid physical contact, such as handshakes and hugs.

Do not touch surfaces such as doorknobs, tables, and chairs.

7. Care for children

As a first step, you should establish a set of rules for your children and their friends. In this way, you can ensure that no one gets injured or sick when they visit you this holiday season. When hosting children during the Christmas holidays, precautions such as wearing a mask, wearing long sleeves, staying hydrated, and not consuming too much sugar are essential.

On A Final Note...

You should take precautions to avoid making it a stressful and worrying time. As the celebrations approach, it is ideal to examine our health and well-being and plan accordingly. Happy Holidays!

