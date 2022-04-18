13 Expert Tips For Beating The Heat Wave (Without An AC); How To Make DIY AC

Tips For Beating The Heat Wave

A heatwave can strike areas of the country where the climate is typically cooler during the summer. It becomes more challenging to survive in extreme temperatures when many houses do not have air conditioning [4]. However, you can stay cool during a heatwave even if your home is not air-conditioned by considering the following steps:

Tip 1: Avoid eating large, protein-rich meals that can increase your metabolism and make you feel warm.

Tip 2: Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as both can cause dehydration and act as diuretics.

Tip 3: Keep hydrated throughout the day, drinking more water than you usually do when it's hot. Drinking electrolyte replacement drinks or eating a small amount of food with your water is necessary if you sweat excessively. In addition, it is critical to drink enough fluids before you feel thirsty to don't dehydrate. Thirst is the first sign of dehydration; you should drink enough fluids before feeling thirsty.

Tip 4: Do not engage in strenuous activity, such as exercising-exercise during the coolest part of the day, usually between 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Many heat-related illnesses occur when people exercise or work during the hottest day.

Tip 5: Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing that covers as much skin as possible. Light-coloured clothing helps keep your body temperature at a normal level. In addition, it keeps your skin protected from sunburn and overheating from sunlight.

Tip 6: Get rid of extra sources of heat. It is possible for incandescent light bulbs to generate unnecessary heat, as can computers and appliances that are left running. Whenever possible, eat foods that don't require you to use the oven or stove.

Tip 7: During periods of high usage, vacuum the air conditioner's filters weekly. Filters can become dirty or clogged, making them less efficient. Keeping them clean will allow your air conditioner to provide more cool air.

Tip 8: For a homemade air conditioning system, place a box fan (exhaust fan) in front of an open cooler or an ice pan filled with water.

Tip 9: Promote air circulation throughout your home by using box fans and ceiling fans. Utilizing box fans to push hot air out of the house can serve as an exhaust system for the house and draw cooler evening air in.

Tip 10: Open all windows in the evenings to encourage air circulation. Close all doors and windows when the sun rises, and make sure to close curtains and blinds, to keep the indoors as cool as possible. When the outside temperature drops below the inside temperature (usually in the evenings or at night), open the windows again and turn on the fans.

Tip 11: Utilize the cooling power of water. Take cool showers or baths, soak your feet in buckets or basins of water, wear wet towels or bandannas on your shoulders or head, and use a spray bottle filled with cold water to refresh yourself throughout the day.

Tip 12: Go downstairs. The upper stories are generally warmer than the ground floor in a home since hot air rises.

Tip 13: If the heat becomes unbearable, visit public buildings with air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day, such as libraries, shopping malls, and movie theatres.

Recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and true heat emergencies such as heat cramps, heat rash, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke [5][6].