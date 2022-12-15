1.58 Crore 10-17-Year-Olds Addicted: Tips For Staying Drug Free Wellness oi-Amritha K

According to the government, 1.58 crore children aged 10 to 17 in the country are addicted to substances. It cited data from a survey conducted following a top court order that indicated alcohol is the most commonly used psychoactive substance among Indians followed by cannabis and opioids.

It is estimated that approximately 16 crore people consume alcohol and more than 5.7 crore people are affected by harmful or dependent alcohol use and require assistance [1].

According to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, it conducted a nationwide survey on the extent and pattern of substance use in India following the apex court's 2016 verdict. As directed by the top court in the verdict dated December 14, 2016, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had conducted a first of its kind national survey.

Here are some important points from the survey: Point 1: According to this survey, alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians. The national population (age 10 to 75) consumes alcohol at a rate of approximately 14.6 per cent. Approximately 16 crore people consume alcohol in the country in absolute numbers. Point 2: According to the government, 3.1 crore people use cannabis products and approximately 25 lakh are dependent on cannabis, while 2.26 crore people use opioids and approximately 77 lakh require assistance with their opioid use [2]. Point 3: There is a significant increase in alcohol consumption among men (27.3 per cent) compared to women (1.6 percent), with the most prevalent states being Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa. Citing the issue of the increasing exposure of teenagers to drugs, the authorities are pushing for effective measures to curb the problem. As a parent or a guardian, here are some tips to help your teen avoid drugs and tips for staying drug free. Tips For Staying Drug Free There are several risk factors associated with teenage drug abuse, including the presence of a family history of substance abuse, mental or behavioural health conditions, including depression, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), impulse or risk-taking behaviour, a history of traumatic events, such as having been involved in a car accident or being abused, and low self-esteem or feeling rejected by others [3]. The use of drugs may result in addiction, serious impairment, illness and death. There are a number of health risks associated with commonly used drugs, including heart attacks, strokes, seizures, liver failure, long-term damage to the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, impairment of memory, learning, problem-solving, and concentration; the risk of psychosis later in life associated with early and frequent use; and more [4]. It is important to recognise the warning signs of teen drug abuse, including sudden or extreme changes in friendships, eating habits, sleeping patterns, physical appearance, coordination, or school performance. Also, a lack of interest, irresponsible behaviour and poor judgement, breaking rules or withdrawing from the family; the presence of medicine containers, despite the absence of illness; or the presence of drug paraphernalia in your teen's room [5][6]. Here are some science-backed tips for staying drug-free: As each person is affected by drugs differently, there is no one size fits all treatment. Your treatment program should be tailored to your individual needs. Treatment options range from counselling to hospitalisation depending on the type of drug involved and the severity of your dependence or addiction. They include the following: Cold turkey is the process of stopping taking drugs suddenly without any support or assistance from others

Changing your lifestyle and seeking counselling can help you cope without drugs. This can be particularly effective if your drug use has been mild. Peer support groups led by recovering addicts can provide valuable insight [7].

A detoxification process involves stopping the use of drugs and undergoing medical treatment (referred to as pharmacotherapy) in order to remove the drug from your body

A rehabilitation program involves more than just a hospital or clinic stay; it includes psychological counselling to help you deal with issues that may have contributed to your substance abuse.

Avoid temptation and peer pressure. Establish healthy friendships and relationships by avoiding friends or family members who pressure you to engage in substance abuse. Peer pressure affects teens and adults significantly. Develop a good way to simply say no, prepare a good excuse or prepare ahead of time to avoid giving in to peer pressure if you intend to remain drug-free [8].

Mental illness can often be associated with substance abuse, so seek help. Seek professional help from a therapist if you have anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder. A professional will provide you with healthy coping skills to alleviate your symptoms without turning to drugs and alcohol [9].

Examine the risk factors. Check your family history of mental illness and addiction. It has been found that mental illness runs in families, but it can be prevented. Your chances of overcoming biological, environmental and physical risk factors increase the more you know about them [10]. On A Final Note... As a consequence of changing cultural values, fierce competition in the spheres of education and employment, the increasing economic burden on families, and the diminishing supportive bonds for adolescents in their transitional years, the prevalence of substance abuse among adolescents is on the rise in India. De-addiction Helpline Numbers National Toll-Free Drug-De Addiction Helpline: 1800-11-0031

Tobacco Quit Helpline: 1800-11-2356 (Timings: 8 am to 8 pm) Or Give A Missed Call On 011-22901701 For Registration.

Alpha Healing Centre (Gujarat): 1800-547-2060

Cadabam's Anunitha (Bangalore and Hyderabad): 96111 94949

St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center & Relief Services (West Bengal): 03324024603, 8961401111

Government-operated centres

National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kamla Nehru Nagar, C.G.O. Complex, Gaziabad. PH; 25588223, 26588663

De-addiction Centre, Dept. Of Psychiatry, Park Street, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hosp., New Delhi-01. Ph: 23365525

Deptt. Of Psychiatry, Safdarjung Hospital. Phone: 26198481

