Dangers Of Indoor Tanning: Know Why Is It So Addictive?

A tan is the best accessory to revamp all outfits. Essentially, it is the body's response to UV rays. The skin responds to exposure to the sun by producing more melanin, a pigment that darkens the skin, as a form of defence. A tan enhances your bronzed appearance, whether it is obtained naturally from sunlight or artificially through indoor lighting.



How Does Indoor Tanning Work ?

The equipment used in tanning salons includes all types of artificial lightings, such as beds, lamps, bulbs, booths, etc.

Here's what you need to do before opting for Indoor Tanning

1. Consultation with the dermatologist to determine the skin type:

This is important for skin health. There are five different types of skin, ranging from Type 1, which is extremely light and burns instantly, to Type 5, which is dark and tans easily. Your skin type will influence how often and for how long you should tan indoors.

2. Working out a tanning schedule:

Take it slow. Do not be in a rush. Often the recommended schedule includes an initial 5 minutes session, and then gradually pacing your way up to 7 minutes, 10 minutes and 12 minutes. To prevent skin damage, wait at least 48 hours between tanning sessions. Daily UV exposure can cause skin damage. Most indoor tanning experts advise 3 sessions per week until a tan develops, then 2 sessions per week after that to keep the tan. The FDA is vehemently opposed to having too many tanning sessions, particularly if there are more than two sessions per day. As soon as your skin starts to prickle or sting, you should stop tanning.



Indoor tanning is addictive!

This concept of bronzing your skin indoors has been around since the early 20th century. The past decade has seen an overwhelming increase in tanning salons worldwide. It's fashionable and trendy. But the latest studies show that indoor tanning is addictive. It is a dependency that slowly grows and is difficult to get rid of.

Recent studies by the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center suggest that psychiatric and genetic factors may both contribute to tanning addiction. Those with elevated depressive symptoms and DRD2 dopamine receptor genotypes are more likely to become addicted to indoor tanning. Indoor tanning has been shown to produce a substance called beta-endorphins, a chemical that is also produced by opioids. It is the basis of the feel-good factor and calm that you feel right after tanning.

Dangers Of Indoor Tanning

1. Skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma,

2. Cancer of the eye (ocular melanoma),

3. Cataracts and other potentially blinding eye diseases,

4. Premature ageing,

5. Sunspots,

6. Wrinkles and

7. Immune system suppression.



Conclusion

Tanning is not the only way to look glowy! Nothing can be compared to the healthy glow you get from exercising. Dihydroxyacetone (DHA)-containing products have also received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are totally safe to use for a quick and temporary bronzing of the skin. You unquestionably increase your risk of getting skin cancer by indoor tanning. exposing yourself to dangerous UV rays in a tanning bed, you are increasing the risk of melanoma.

