Superfoods That Can Help Treat Cough During The Winter Season

Cough is a key symptom of a range of conditions like cold and asthma, which is highly prevalent during the winter season. The main cause of coughing during winters are considered to be viral infections that cause inflammation in the airways and lead to this symptom.

During winters, most of the viruses get active and multiply. Our immune system, to fight those viral infections, raises the body temperature to make the environment unfavourable for the viruses to grow. It also dilates the blood vessels so that the maximum of immune cells can transport quickly to the affected areas. [1]

This may sometimes lead to inflammation of the airways, causing blockage of the nose, lung congestion and thus, cough.

Certain superfoods have the ability to not only treat mild symptoms of cold and provide quick relief but also boost immunity. In this article, we will discuss a list of these superfoods which could be the best option to treat cold during the winter season. Take a look.

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the best foods to cure cough. Active compounds in ginger like gingerol have strong anti-inflammatory properties. It may help relax and soothe muscles of the airways and treat infections due to its anti-microbial properties. The best way to include ginger in your diet to treat cough is by preparing its tea and sipping it three times a day. [2]

2. Garlic

Garlic has both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Allicin in garlic can help effectively combat cough and prevent it from recurring. Garlic makes for the best spice in the kitchen and can be added to any foods like curries or soup to lift up their taste and get benefits as well. Also, garlic can be applied topically by adding a few garlic cloves to sesame oil and heating and then applying over the chest or feet to get relief from cough. Chewing on a few garlic cloves would also serve the purpose during chilly or winter months. [3]

3. Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is a healthy and delicious way to treat cough. According to a study, chicken soup has been considered a remedy for many upper respiratory tract infections like a cough. When high protein foods like chicken is cooked, it releases the amino acid cysteine that helps aid treat severe cough. Chicken soup may also help boost the immune system, clear nasal congestion and thin the mucus so that it can easily be coughed out. [4]

4. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemon are packed with vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant and may help treat cough symptoms in a go. Vitamin C in these winter citrus fruits is also known to boost the immune system and treat flu, wheezing and bronchitis problems, which may cause cough. One can include citrus fruits in their winter diet by either preparing tea such as lemon tea or having the fruit directly. [5]

5. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk or golden milk makes for an excellent superfood to treat cough during the winter season. This excellent spice is packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that may help naturally flush out the toxins causing the clog of the respiratory tract. Also, the antimicrobial properties of turmeric milk can help kill the infections causing cough. Add a pinch of turmeric to hot milk and drink it before you hit the bed. This can also give you immediate relief from sore throat and cold. [6]

6. Sardines

Sardines, a kind of fatty fish is extremely high in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help decrease the chances of viruses invading the body, and may also help boost the immune system of the body. According to a study, omega-3 fatty acid has great anti-inflammatory properties and their intake is associated with the treatment of many respiratory symptoms, including cough. Therefore, the consumption of sardines can prove to be beneficial to keep the body healthy and away from the viruses causing the cold. [7]

7. Mushrooms

Winter food items like mushrooms have been used in ancient medicine in the treatment of viral infections and enhancing immunity. Mushrooms can be effective against many viral infections which are causing cough in winter and also prevents its multiplication. Though evidence says that some kinds of mushrooms can be harmful, others like button, shitake and oyster mushrooms can be the best option to treat cough.

What foods help stop coughing? Some foods like citrus fruits, sardines, ginger, garlic and chicken soup can help treat coughing symptoms, and may also prevent it from recurring. These foods are packed with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial compounds that help treat these respiratory symptoms. Which fruit is good for cough? Some fruits like lemon, orange, strawberry, guava and grapes can be a good option to treat cough due to the presence of vitamin C in them. Vitamin C is a great antioxidant and is excellent for the treatment of respiratory infection causing cough. Is lemon good for cough? Yes, lemon, being a citrus fruit, can be good for cough due to the presence of antioxidants like vitamin C.