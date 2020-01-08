Sirtfood Diet: A Diet Plan Which Will Help You Lose Weight In Just 7 Days Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

There are multiple weight loss programs out there in the market but, nowadays, a crazy diet plan is taking the internet by storm called 'Sirtfood diet'. Adele Laurie, a 31-year-old UK based singer and songwriter, lost around 22 kg by following this miraculous diet plan. Interesting right? Let's dive more into its details.

What Is Sirtfood Diet?

Every diet plan has an idea behind it. Sirtfood diet is based on the concept of foods which help to activate a class of proteins called sirtuins, a protein type largely involved in cellular regulation, ageing and metabolism of the body. According to a study, sirtuins also helps the body to boost its mechanism and burn fats and reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels. [1]

Foods Included In Sirtfood Diet

Red wine [2]

Dark chocolate

Parsley

Citrus fruits [3]

Green tea

Berries like strawberries and blueberries

Red onion

Turmeric

Apples

Kale

Soy

Walnuts

Buckwheat

Bird's eye chillies

Virgin olive oil

lovage

Red chicory

Sirtfood Diet Plan

The sirtfood diet plan is divided into two easy phases. In the first phase, you have to restrict your calorie intake to 1000 cal/day for the first three days which will include three sirtfood green juices and a one-time meal filled with sirtfoods. In the first three days, a person may feel hungry but from the fourth to the seventh day, the starvation may slightly go down as the person may increase the calorie intake from 1000 to 1500 cal/day. This will include two sirtfood green juices and two meals a day. To prepare green juices, people may opt from celery, kale, green tea and parsley while for meals, chicken, kale curry, prawns fry, turkey and buckwheat will be the best options.

The second phase of sirtfood is actually the time when weight loss starts to happen. This phase takes 14 days in which a person consumes three sirtfood-rich meals per day along with a special green juice. This helps to lose seven pounds in seven days. Both the phases of the diet are designed on the idea to eat the healthy and nutritive foods what nature offers.

How Does It Work?

The main principle behind sirtfood diet is that it activates the fat-reducing process in the body along with promoting muscle mass growth. But the question that arises in everyone's mind after knowing the first two phases is what actually happens after the third week of the diet?

Well, the idea of sirtfood diet is that it is for those who really loved the first two phases of the diet and want to continue on a healthy eating path. Sirtfood diet is not only about dieting for those three weeks but choosing this diet plan as a way of life. This diet plan is so effective and healthy that people who have seen the results will surely be encouraged to continue drinking green juices every day and include sirtfood in their meals. Even if, adhering to this diet plan is not possible every day, just having healthy food and adding a bit of sirtfood on the top will do great benefit to your body.

According to a pilot study conducted by Aidan and Glen, an expert in nutritional medicine pharmacy, it is proved that people have lost around 7 lbs in 7 days without any decrease in their muscle mass. Those people have also reported an increase in their energy, better sleep and improvement of their skin.

Health Benefits Of Sirtfood Diet

Sirtfood diet decreases the risk of heart diseases, obesity, diabetes and early death. People who are following this diet plan has experienced several health benefits, low risk of illness and wellbeing. According to the journal Advances in Nutrition written by Prof. Frank Hu, sirtfood diet helps to improve memory, manage blood glucose levels and prevent oxidative stress in the body. Some of the common health benefits of sirtfood diets are as follows: [4]

It will help you lose fat not muscles.

The diet will not drain your energy and instead keep you more energetic.

As it totally depends on diet, going to the gym or performing rigorous exercises are not necessary.

It's easy and simple. So you may adhere to the diet plan for the long term.

The diet plan avoids self-starvation theory for weight loss.

It helps prevent numerous chronic diseases as the foods included in this diet plan are very healthy and nutritive.

