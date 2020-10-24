Simple And Effective Methods to Lose Fat In Your Face Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Losing weight is challenging, especially from specific body areas such as the face. Fat accumulation in the face areas is more visible which may contribute to a bigger, puffy, round, chubby and fuller face.

Though chubby face gives a cute face expression and may not contribute to any disease, it can have negative viewpoints as far as the personality of a person is concerned. However, the good news is, there are many simple and effective tips to lose fat on your face. Take a look.

1. Facial exercises are important Facial exercises contribute a lot to toning and sliming the facial muscles and giving a perfect chiselled jawline. A pilot study suggests that 20 weeks of facial exercises or facial yoga by can rejuvenate the ageing face and improve skin appearance by improving mid-face and lower face fullness. [1] 2. Stay hydrated Increased hydration can lead to fat loss by decreasing food intake and increased lipolysis (fat burn). Drinking water half an hour before the meal tends to decrease your appetite. Also, water temporarily increases the body's metabolism that leads to increased calorie burn. These factors help burn the fat and may contribute to losing face fat. [2] 3. Avoid tobacco and alcohol Excess consumption of alcohol can sometimes lead to water retention in the body, especially in the facial areas and make the face look puffy and bloated. A study suggests that drinking more than seven times a week can increase the risk of obesity and weight gain. This has been mostly found in beer drinkers. [3] 4. Limit refined carbs Refined carbs such as white flour, white rice, pasta and sweets are directly linked to the risk of obesity and overweight. These carbs are low in fibre and essential nutrients. This makes them easily digestible by the body, leading to glucose spike in the body. High glucose levels are caused as a result of inflammation, which may also cause puffiness of the face. Excess consumption of refined carbs also causes water retention in the body. [4] 5. Practice cardio exercise Cardio exercises are very effective for reduction in fat mass. These exercises promote fat oxidation, especially when done during the morning. Cardio exercises increase heart loss and promote calorie burn every minute of the exercise. Therefore, performing cardio exercises like running, swimming, cycling and brisk walking can help reduce those extra facial fats. 6. Avoid too much salt Excess salt causes the body to retain more water, thus increasing the weight of the body by some extra pounds. This may cause an illusion of excess facial fat when the water retained in the face region. However, when the consumption of sodium through dietary sources such as fast foods are reduced, the body parts start getting slimmer. [5] 7. Maintain a sleep timing Inadequate amount of sleep causes disturbs the circadian cycle, slows down the metabolism and increase appetite. This leads to untimely hogging of foods causing an increase in the calorie intake. Maintaining a proper sleep timing may help boost your metabolism and burn those extra calories from all areas of the body, including the face.