15 Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Diabetes In Women Above 40
Diabetes is a common, yet deadly disease after cancer and heart diseases. It gradually affects every organ in the body and may put life in danger if not managed properly. If diabetes runs in the family, it is better to prevent its triggering factors or if diagnosed, should be managed well.
Diabetes can be fatal when its symptoms are ignored. Studies say that women are more prone to developing diabetes in their 40's compared to men. This can be due to menopause or perimenopause. When left undiagnosed, diabetes at the age of 40 can lead to other complications like blindness, nerve diseases and kidney dysfunction. [1]
Here's the list of some of the alarming signs of diabetes in women over 40 years. Remember, if diabetes is diagnosed, it is important to maintain a good BMI and weight by following a strict diet and exercise routines. Take a look.
World Heart Day 2020: Best Foods To Prevent The Risk Of Heart Diseases In Diabetics
1. Vaginal yeast infections
A fungus named Candida resides normally in the vagina but can outgrow in number due to imbalance of insulin, leading to yeast infections. Common signs include itching and whitish discharge from the vagina. [2]
2. Fatigue
Feeling fatigued could be a sign of initial stages of diabetes at 40. It can make you feel weak and energyless all the time. The tiredness could restrain you from doing any physical work for a prolonged period. This can result in stress and strain. Though fatigue could be due to several other reasons, it is good to get yourself checked. [3]
The Ideal Weight For Indians Increased By 5 Kg: Says A New Survey
3. Sexual dysfunction
Pain during intercourse, lack of sex drive and difficulty in reaching orgasm are some of the signs of diabetes in women above 40. If the other tests are clear, it is best to get a blood test to check the sugar levels. [4]
4. Extreme thirst
A feeling that the thirst is never quenched and the body is needing more water, could be a diabetes sign. Drinking water is good for health, but if your consumption is too high, a visit to a doctor is needed for the check of sugar levels.
Barley Tea: Health Benefits, Side Effects And How To Prepare
5. Mood swings
High glucose levels can affect mood and mental conditions of a person. Fluctuations in glucose levels could cause mood changes, which can irritate a person and cause problems in work productivity. It can lower a person's quality of life. [5]
6. Blurred vision
The increase of glucose levels in the body causes macular oedema or inflammation of the eye lens that may result in a moderate or severe visual loss in diabetic women. Early detection and managing diabetic symptoms can help reduce the risk of blurred vision. [6]
7. Tender gums
Diabetes could be a major risk factor for periodontitis, a severe gum infection. When left undiagnosed or unmanaged, the high glucose levels could damage the nerves and restrict the blood supply to the teeth, causing tender gums and other gum diseases. [7]
8. Skin infections
Insulin resistance can cause a condition called acanthosis nigricans characterised by thickening of the skin folds, especially in the neck and groin areas. Due to the accumulation of sweat in these folds, itching can occur which can lead to a skin infection. [8]
9. Frequent urination
Frequent urination happens when there is an imbalance of blood sugar levels in the body. This can cause uncomfortable situations, energy loss and dehydration. We could say, the two diabetic symptoms feeling thirsty and frequent urination are interlinked.
10. Wounds that heal slowly
Healing of wounds can be prolonged or delayed for patients who suffer from diabetes. If a wound is not healed for a long time, it can be a diabetes sign which should not be ignored.
Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients): What Should You Not Eat When You Have Cancer?
11. Unexplained weight loss or gain
Diabetes can cause drastic weight gain or weight loss in a patient. Some women may show weight loss due to loss of appetite, while others show weight gain due to extreme hunger. The weight fluctuation is a sign of diabetes in a woman. [9]
12. Urinary tract infection
Insulin resistance can negatively affect the kidney and cause renal failure or severe kidney damage. This can lead to urinary tract infection. Asymptomatic bacteriuria is more prevalence in diabetics. [10]
What Is Bionic Eye? Know About World's First Bionic Eye To Fully Restore Vision In Blind People
13. Bad breath
Bad breathe or halitosis could be a biomarker of high glucose levels in the body. It is common in people with diabetes mellitus. Bad breath or acetone breathe occurs due to excretion of ketones by the liver. This happens when the body is unable to utilise glucose for energy, so takes up fats for the production of energy. [11]
14. Numbness in the hands and feet
Nerve problems such as numbness in the hands and feet, tingling, reduced sensation and feeling like fire, pins and needles in the hands and feet could be a sign of diabetes. This is due to the reduced supply of blood flow to different body parts and damage of the nerves.
15. Dark spots around neck and armpits
Dark spots or velvety patches around neck, groin and armpits are common when there's too much of glucose in the body. It is a common skin manifestation in pre-diabetics or diabetics.