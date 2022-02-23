Just In
- 2 hrs ago Shani Uday 2022: Luck Of These Zodiac Signs Will Rise After 24 February
- 3 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 23 February 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 15 hrs ago COVID-19: DGCI Grants Restricted Emergency-Use Nod To Corbevax Vaccine For 12-18 Age Group
- 15 hrs ago Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar In A Delightful Matching Set From Sabyasachi & Anamika Khanna
Don't Miss
- Technology OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 5G: Which Makes A Better Dimensity 900 Phone?
- News Akhilesh shares picture with BJP MP Rita Joshi’s son, calls it courtesy call
- Movies Sanjay Dutt’s Next Ghudchadhi Goes On Floors
- Sports Agarkar set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
- Automobiles Kia EV6 Coming To India: Trademark Filed
- Finance Why Should You Start Investing In ELSS Funds In 2022?
- Education NIFT Answer Key 2022 Released At nift.ac.in, Raise Objections Till February 24
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Manipur
Severe Covid-19 Disrupts Gut Health, Study Finds
Severe COVID-19 compromises the gut health, according to a study of intestinal samples collected from people who have died of the viral disease. The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, looked at samples of the gastrointestinal tract from patients who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
Lymphoid tissue in the gut normally maintains healthy intestinal microbial populations which are essential for good health.
Researchers from King's College London in the UK observed that the system that would normally regulate the composition of the microbial communities -- otherwise known as Peyer's Patches -- were severely disrupted in severe COVID-19.
This was irrespective of whether there was evidence of virus present in the gut or not, they said.
The researchers noted that while severe COVID-19 can lead to breathing problems and high fever, some patients can experience diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, which suggests the involvement of the gastrointestinal tract.
"This study shows that in severe COVID-19, this key component of the immune system is disrupted, whether the intestine itself is infected with SARS-CoV-2 or not," said Professor Jo Spencer, from King's College London.
"This would likely contribute to the disturbances in intestinal microbial populations in COVID-19 reported by others," Spencer said.
Observations of the samples found the structure and cellularity in Peyer's Patches -- a grouping of lymphoid follicles that lines the small intestines -- had been altered independently of the local levels of the virus.
This included depletion of the germinal centres, which normally propagate antibody-producing cells, in patients who died with COVID-19.
This resulting poor local immunity could lead to a reduction in microbial diversity, known as dysbiosis.
Researchers said the findings suggest that oral vaccination may not be effective if the patient is already ill, as the gut immune system is already compromised.
"In the future, it will be important to understand factors driving such lymphoid tissue dysregulation in severe inflammatory responses," Spencer added.
Image Illustration By Freepik
- wellnessCOVID-19: DGCI Grants Restricted Emergency-Use Nod To Corbevax Vaccine For 12-18 Age Group
- wellnessActive Covid-19 Cases Settle Below Two Lakh After 49 Days
- wellnessMisinformation On Social Media Contributes To Vaccine Hesitancy: Study
- wellnessIndia's Covaxin To Be Evaluated As COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In USA
- wellnessPhase III Trials Of Covid Drug Movfor Show Positive Results, Says Hetero
- wellnessSmall COVID-19 Particles May Remain Moist, Airborne And Travel Farther Than Thought, Research Suggests
- wellnessOver 2 Crore Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Union Health Minister
- wellnessOmicron Subvariant Ba.2 May Cause Severe Disease, Lab Study Suggests
- wellnessCovid-19: China Is Developing Its Own mRNA Vaccine - And It's Showing Early Promise
- wellnessQuality Of Antibodies Improves For Months After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study
- disorders cureCOVID-19 Can Be Said To Have Become Endemic Only After 4 Weeks Of Consistently Low Cases
- wellnessNo More Weeklong Quarantine For People Arriving From Abroad, New Covid-19 Guidelines Come Into Force