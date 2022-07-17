For Quick Alerts
Several Bengal Districts Report Cases Of Black Fever Or Kala Azar: Official
Wellness
oi-PTI
By PTI
Eleven districts of Bengal have reported at least 65 cases of black fever or 'kala-azar' in the last couple of weeks, a senior official of the health department said, citing results of a state-administered surveillance.
The districts where maximum number of cases was registered include Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong, he told PTI.
"Kala-azar was practically eradicated from West Bengal. Recent surveillance, however, led to the detection of 65 cases in 11 districts. Now that these cases have come to the fore, the state will be able to tackle the spread of the disease," the official said.
Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
