Remedies To Manage Alcohol Cravings; Why Do I Get Alcohol Cravings? How To Ignore It?

Alcohol cravings is the urge or desire to drink alcohol. If you're trying to reduce the amount of alcohol you consume or stop drinking completely, alcohol cravings can be frustrating.

The moment you decide to drink more mindfully or stop drinking altogether, you may experience some pretty powerful cravings - especially in places or situations where you would typically grab a beer, pour yourself a glass of wine, or take your shot of choice.

In order to reduce alcohol cravings, it is necessary to understand that the desire to drink, even when you have resolved not to, which is based on a combination of psychological and physiological factors [1].

Take a look at these methods for controlling alcohol cravings and managing your urge to drink.

Why Do I Get Alcohol Cravings?

There are two broad types of triggers that lead to a drink craving: external triggers and internal triggers.

1. Internal triggers for alcohol consumption

The internal triggers that feed alcohol cravings are thoughts, feelings, sensations, and beliefs.

You may drink to avoid certain feelings, for instance, but you may also drink to enhance certain feelings [2].

There are a variety of internal triggers, such as anxiety, depression, negative emotions such as anger, shame, embarrassment, fear, loneliness, frustration, guilt, and sadness, and positive emotions such as happiness.

2. External triggers for alcohol consumption

An external trigger is anything in your environment that triggers your desire to drink alcohol, whether it is a person, place, or thing.

Alcohol cravings can be triggered by people or situations you find uncomfortable or stressful, like seeing certain family members or friends or a challenging social situation, Being around people who are drinking, financial difficulties or complications in your home or work life, or being in a place where drinking is associated [3].

How To Manage Alcohol Cravings?

Here are some expert-verified alcohol craving tips:

1. Keep yourself distracted

Creating a positive distraction can help you occupy your mind and energy, allowing you to concentrate on something other than the urge to drink. It is recommended that you create a list of distractions you can turn to when you experience a craving and keep that list nearby - on your phone, fridge, or journal, for example [4].

There are several activities that you may want to consider, such as dancing, reading a book, or taking a walk, by yourself or with a friend.

2. Be present at all times

Mindfulness exercises can help you anchor your awareness in the present moment and soothe yourself until the craving passes if you notice stress or tense situations tend to fuel cravings more often than not. Deep breathing exercises or relaxation techniques, grounding techniques, physical activity, including yoga or stretches, are some ideas to try [5][6].

3. Take care of yourself

Take steps to improve your overall well-being. Get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise regularly to boost your mood. The healthier you are on a daily basis, the more likely you are to be able to cope with challenging situations or feelings.

4. Consider taking medication

If you are experiencing alcohol cravings, it can be difficult to manage alone, and there is no shame in seeking additional support [7]. Medications can be used to treat intense and persistent cravings

4. Get professional help

Get help. Talk with someone you trust. Ask your healthcare provider if medication to help lessen your cravings is appropriate for you. One great way to explore long-term changes in alcohol use is through therapy with a mental health professional who specializes in substance abuse and recovery [8].

How To Stop Alcohol Cravings Naturally

There are a number of alternative therapies that may provide relief from alcohol cravings and other withdrawal symptoms as well as medication and other treatment support.

Foods to reduce alcohol cravings

A nutritious diet can reduce alcohol cravings by improving digestion, regulating blood sugar, and maintaining a balanced brain chemistry.

Cravings may be reduced by eating the following foods [9]:

Complex carbohydrates such as whole-grain bread

Bananas

Chicken

Fish

Yoghurt and dairy products

You can try the following measures too, to reduce/control alcohol cravings:

Try supplements or herbs after consulting a doctor.

Acupuncture [10]

Exercise

Meditation

How Do I Ignore Alcohol Cravings?

If you want to manage alcohol cravings effectively, it is better to accept them as normal and treat them using a variety of methods, including taking medication if necessary.

On A Final Note...

As long as you manage your cravings and recognize that they are normal, you will be able to overcome them. Alcohol cravings aren't a sign of weakness. Remember -they will pass.

De-addiction Helpline Numbers

National Toll-Free Drug-De Addiction Helpline: 1800-11-0031

Tobacco Quit Helpline: 1800-11-2356 (Timings: 8 am to 8 pm) Or Give A Missed Call On 011-22901701 For Registration.

Alpha Healing Centre (Gujarat): 1800-547-2060

Cadabam's Anunitha (Bangalore and Hyderabad): 96111 94949

St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center & Relief Services (West Bengal): 03324024603, 8961401111

Government-operated centres

National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kamla Nehru Nagar, C.G.O. Complex, Gaziabad. PH; 25588223, 26588663

De-addiction Centre, Dept. Of Psychiatry, PARK STREET, DR. RAM MANOHAR LOHIA HOSP., NEW DELHI-01. PH: 23365525

Deptt. Of Psychiatry, Safdarjung Hospital. Phone: 26198481

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 15:30 [IST]