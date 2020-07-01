National Doctor’s Day 2020: Questions To Ask Your Doctor Before A Medical Test Or Treatment Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 1 July, National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India. The day is meant to recognise the contributions of medical experts to individual lives, society and towards the whole country, especially at times such as this.

On this day, we are going to list out a few questions to ask your doctor before a medical test or treatment. Asking questions related to your medical test is very important to stay fully informed about your health. These questions will help you know more about your condition so that you end up with the right treatment. Take the look at the details.

Questions About Symptoms What is or could be my disease? What is the seriousness of my condition? Is it a short-term or chronic condition? What is the cause of my disease? Will my disease affect my personal and work life? Are my symptoms a sign of some other diseases? Do I need to keep a note of my symptoms? Is my condition contagious or will it spread to others? Questions Before A Medical Test What's wrong with me or why the medical test is suggested for me? Do I really need this test or why is the test important for me? Will the test help in diagnosing my condition? Are there any other simpler and safer options like changing some of my lifestyle habits? What happens if I won't do the test? What steps are involved in the test and how should I prepare for the test? Are there any dangers or side effects associated with the test? How long does it take to get the test results? How I'll be notified about the test results? What is the cost of the test? Can the cost be covered under my insurance? Will I need more medical tests for the confirmation of my condition? Do I need to visit again and what I should do before the next appointment? Questions About Treatment What are the treatment options for my condition? How long will the treatment take? What will be the total cost of the treatment? Will the treatment methods help in curing my condition? Are these treatment options common for every individual with the same condition? What will be side effects or risks associated with the treatment? Do I need to go for immediate treatment? What will happen if I delay the treatment? How will I know the treatment methods or medications are working for me? In how many days, months or years could I expect a full recovery? Will the treatment affect my lifestyle, job or personal life? Questions About Surgery Is the surgery important to treat my condition? Will I be recovered completely after the surgery? Are there any non-surgical treatment methods or alternatives to surgery? How long will the surgical procedure take? Will the surgery affect my health or cause other problems? What will be the cost of the surgery? What kind of anaesthesia will I need? What will be the recovery period? How long do I need to stay in the hospital? Who will perform my surgery and is he/she have enough experience in the field? To Conclude Proper communication with a medical expert is the key to good health. Be it a routine checkup or appointment related to your condition, speaking up to know your concern, understanding your problems and how they could be treated, is always good to improve your care.