Do You Sleep With A Fan On? Read To Know What The Pros And Cons Are

What Are The Pros Of Sleeping With A Fan On?

Now that the summer season is upon us, with some rain here and there, sleeping without a fan at night is impossible.

Promotes air circulation: Sleeping with the windows open aids air circulation in the room and switching on a fan can help promote the air circulation in the room. Even with the windows closed, switching on the fan is the best idea for consistent air circulation throughout the night [4]. This in turn help maintain a comfortable sleep environment.

Maintains comfort: I don't think it's uncommon to wake up in the middle of the night, sweating, especially during the summer season. Sleeping with a fan on can help avoid daytime drowsiness, which can affect your productivity; this is because even if you sweat while sleeping, the breeze from the fan will dry away excess moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable while you sleep [5].

Link with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old [6]. Studies link some of the major causes of SIDS with high temperatures and increased carbon dioxide levels in the room [7][8].

Keeping a fan on in the room where the infant sleeps can help reduce the risk of SIDs because the circulation of air lowers room temperature and decreases the risk of possible carbon dioxide concentration in the room.

Though not a health benefit, one of the other benefits of using a fan is that it helps cut down on your electricity bill when compared to that of the use of an AC.