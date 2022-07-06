Just In
- 1 hr ago You Can Be Who You Want To Be: 16-YO School Boy Wears Red Ballgown To Prom, Delighted Twitterati Reacts
- 4 hrs ago Gap Between Second And Precaution Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Reduced To 6 Months
- 5 hrs ago Guru Purnima 2022 Trigrahi Yog In Gemini, These Zodiac Signs Will Get Benefits
- 7 hrs ago New N95 Face Mask That Can Kill Covid-19 Virus, Developed
Don't Miss
- News Indian-origin Rishi Sunak among front runners for UK PM post
- Sports Nadal vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head
- Education SSC CGL Tier II And Tier III 2022 Dates Announced, Check SSCL CGL Exam 2022 Dates On ssc.nic.in
- Finance Brent holds above $100 amid struggle between supply, recession worries
- Movies Thor: Love And Thunder Movie Review: The Taika Waititi Film Does Not Live Up To Its Name
- Technology OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Buy It For The Experience
- Travel Kalahari Desert: Nature's Timeless Masterpieces
- Automobiles Mahindra Scorpio N Reaches Select Dealerships - Test Drives, Bookings, Delivery Date & More
Possible Cause Of 'Brain Fog' Due To Long Covid Found By Scientists
Scientists have found the first indications that some of the neurological symptoms of long-COVID are being caused by protein clumps appearing in the brain that are similar to those that lead to Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, shows similarities between the effects of COVID-19 and the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
The researchers cautioned that the implications of the changes were unclear and did not necessarily suggest people might have lasting damage or that the changes might profoundly affect thinking, memory or other functions.
If further studies confirm that amyloid clumps are contributing toward long-COVID, then drugs which have been developed to combat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's may be repurposed to treat these debilitating neurological symptoms, the researchers said.
"It may be possible that existing drugs may be used to treat the brain fog that affects a significant portion of people who go on to experience long-COVID having been infected with SARS-CoV-2," said Nick Reynolds from La Trobe University in Australia.
Long COVID is marked by neurological symptoms such as memory loss, sensory confusion, severe headaches, and even stroke in up to 30 per cent of cases, which can persist for months after the infection is over.
While there is evidence that the virus can enter the brain of infected people, the precise mechanisms causing these neurological symptoms are unknown. The researchers investigated if similar amyloid clumps could be formed from fragments of protein from SARS-CoV-2.
They found two such protein fragments that readily form amyloids, called ORF6 and ORF10, and that these are highly toxic to brain cells grown in a lab.
Reynolds said the findings of aggregates of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in people with long COVID may explain the condition known as "brain fog".
"These toxic clumps of protein, or amyloid assemblies, appear to be similar to those found in Alzheimer's disease and may be responsible for some of the neurological symptoms of long-COVID," Reynolds said.
"We suggest that aggregates of SARS-CoV-2 proteins may trigger neurological symptoms in COVID-19 that many call brain fog," he added. PTI SAR SAR
- basicsWhat Is Pregnancy Brain? Symptoms, Causes And Management
- kidsLong COVID In Children Can Last At Least Two Months: Study
- wellnessLong Covid-19 Risk Less With Omicron Than Delta Variant, UK Study Finds
- wellnessCovid-19 Infection May Induce Severe Bone Loss, Animal Study Suggests
- wellnessEven Vaccinated People Can Develop Long Covid, Study Finds
- wellnessPost-COVID Fatigue Is More Than Just Tiredness; Could It Be Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Or Long COVID?
- disorders cureLung Abnormalities Found In Long COVID Patients With Breathlessness: Study
- healthOmicron Natural Vaccine? Experts Call Notion Dangerous, Say Doesn’t Take Long Covid Into Account
- healthLong Covid May Not Be As Fatal As Acute COVID-19 But Can Worsen Existing Ailments, Say Experts
- healthOrthopedist Explains Symptoms And Gives Advice On Long COVID-19
- disorders cureCOVID-19: What Is Long COVID? Most Common Post-COVID Symptoms And How To Manage It
- wellnessGap Between Second And Precaution Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Reduced To 6 Months