What Causes Ear Pimples And How To Treat Them

Pimples, also referred to as acne are generally a hormonal problem that comes with puberty. They mostly occur on the face, neck, chest, and back and are often painful and uncomfortable. But do you know that pimples can also appear in the ear? They can be quite painful due to the lack of fat in the ear.

In this article, we will discuss what causes pimples in the ears and how to treat them.

What Causes Ear Pimples [1]

Pimples can form in your ear, such as in the auricle and the external ear canal. The skin in the outer ear has cartilage and a small amount of fat and the skin in the ear canal has hair cells and oil glands. If these oil glands produce excess oil, acne may develop in your ear.

Ear pimples can also happen when there is a build-up of dead skin cells or bacteria that clogs the pores of the skin causing acne.

Other causes of ear pimples are as follows:

Sharing earbuds with another person

If your ear comes in contact with unclean water

Using dirty earbuds or headphones

Elevated stress levels

Ear piercings that become dirty

Wearing hats or helmets for an extended period of time

An allergic reaction to hair or beauty products

Why Ear Pimples Are Painful

Ear pimples are painful because of the rigid skin and the presence of cartilage there [2] .

Should You Pop Your Ear Pimples?

Pimples usually resolve on their own, so avoid squeezing or popping the pimple as it can force the bacteria and pus deeper into your pores. As a result, it can cause the area to become irritated, inflamed, thus causing a scar to develop [3] .

How To Treat Ear Pimples

To treat pimples, some physicians use a pen without ink. The blunt head of the pen is used to pop the pimple, which is an easy and pain-free method. This treatment process has been reviewed by the journal of the American Academy of Dermatology [4] .

The other treatment options include the following:

Topical medications - Over-the-counter vitamin A medications (retinoid cream) are prescribed for treating ear pimples. Retinoid cream is very effective in treating ear pimples [5] .

Antibiotics - Antibiotics like minocycline and doxycycline are used to treat bacteria-related acne [6] .

Benzoyl peroxide - It is a well-known ingredient used in skin care products for treating acne. Benzoyl peroxide is effective in killing the bacteria-causing pimples. The preferable dosage for benzoyl peroxide is between 2.5% to 10% [7] .

How To Prevent Ear Pimples

Avoid swimming in dirty water

Clean your ear daily to reduce dead skin cells and sebum

Avoid putting any foreign objects in the ear

Clean your headphones to help prevent ear pimples.

