Over 2 Crore Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against Covid:Union Health Minister Mansukh Manda
Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
"Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19" Mandaviya tweeted.
Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a health ministry data.
According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.
Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.
With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.
