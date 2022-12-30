New Year 2023: Vegan And Vegetarian Foods To Cure Hangover Wellness oi-Amritha K

New year 2023 is almost here and its time to gear up for the year-ender parties. Along with the back-to-back parties comes the inevitable hangover. But of course we have several hangover cures to make us feel better but you may have noticed that most of the hangover cures are non vegetarian. So what about the vegans and vegetarians?

Fret not. We have curated a list of vegan and vegetarian foods to cure hangover. Take a look.

Vegan And Vegetarian Foods To Cure Hangover

1. Coconut water

Among other things, coconut water is rich in vitamins, minerals, and potassium, which plays a vital role in maintaining water balance in the body, especially when you are hungover and dehydrated [1].

2. Fruit juices

When you are hungover, there is nothing better than a giant glass of fresh orange juice. Your blood sugar is likely to be low, so fructose helps to speed up the metabolism of all those nasty leftover tequila toxins. Vitamin boosts are also beneficial. Any nourishing fruit juice is fine, it does not have to be orange juice [2].

3. Bananas

It is well known that bananas are a very good source of potassium and magnesium, which can help you get rid of those splitting headaches caused by the hangover [3].

4. Ginger

There are several benefits associated with ginger and one of them is its ability to relieve nausea caused by hangovers. If you don't like the taste of fresh ginger, you can try ginger tea or candied ginger instead [4].

5. Watermelon

Watermelon is a good source of essential nutrients, and it will also help you rehydrate as well as provide you with fructose to give you energy to get up from that god forsaken headache.

6. Mixed nuts

To help your body regulate water levels, pick a handful of your favourite nuts and eat them for a quick source of protein - just make sure that they are salted to ensure they are highly effective [5].

7. Coffee

In most cases, alcohol-related headaches are the result of the release of a chemical called acetate by the body. The combination of caffeine and anti-inflammatory agents (such as turmeric, extra virgin olive oil, blueberries, and ginger) helps to eliminate the acetate, which makes you feel alive again [6].

8. Kombucha tea

this drink is a good choice if you're trying to calm your queasy stomach due to the healthy bacteria found in it [7].

9. Miso soup

The probiotics in miso soup contribute to improved gut health in addition to helping to reduce stomach upset and rehydrate your body [8]. Miso soup is fermented with beneficial bacteria that will regulate your upset stomach and rehydrate you as well.

On A Final Note...

There are several methods that may aid in reducing hangover severity. These include avoiding drinks high in congeners, drinking plenty of water, getting adequate sleep, and eating a nutritious breakfast. However, the best way to prevent a hangover is to drink in moderation or abstain altogether.

