New Sperm-Blocking Gel Offers Reliable Contraception; An Alternative To Hormonal Birth Control Wellness oi-Amritha K

In general, birth control, or contraception, consists of the use of drugs, devices, or surgical procedures to prevent pregnancy. Some of these methods may be reversible, while others are permanent. Other methods may also have the effect of preventing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Birth control can be obtained in a number of ways, such as condoms, pills, IUDs, etc. Hormone-based birth control methods, such as the contraceptive pill and hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs), are highly effective but may result in adverse side effects such as mood changes, reduced sex drive, sore breasts, nausea and headaches [1][2].

There are non-hormonal methods that do not cause these side effects, such as condoms, diaphragms, and fertility tracking apps, but they are less reliable in preventing pregnancies [3][4].

In a recent study, researchers at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden developed a hormone-free vaginal gel that may have comparable effects to hormonal contraceptives but without the associated side effects [5].

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: The application of a gel inside the vagina blocks sperm injected into female sheep and may provide an alternative to hormonal contraceptives.

Point 2: Among the components of the gel is chitosan, a biopolymer produced by fungi or crab shells. Chitosan forms cross-links with proteins secreted in cervical mucus, thickening the mucus in such a way that it prevents sperm from entering the fallopian tubes, where egg fertilisation occurs, and prevents sperm from transferring to the cervix.

Point 3: Using a syringe applicator, the researchers placed the gel in the backs of sheep's vaginas, which are similar to those of humans. An hour later, 1 billion sperm was artificially inseminated with each sheep tested.

Point 4: During the study, the gel was found to spread throughout the vagina and to the entrance of the cervix. It formed an effective barrier, with only two of 1 billion swimmers managing to penetrate the cervix of the sheep.

Point 5: The chitosan gel did not cause inflammation of the vaginal walls, unlike chemical spermicides, which are another type of non-hormonal birth control.

On A Final Note....

The researchers are planning further studies in sheep to determine whether the gel creates a barrier that prevents pregnancy during sexual interactions. Moreover, human trials are necessary to determine how long before sex the gel should be inserted into the vagina and how long any protective effects would last.

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 20:51 [IST]