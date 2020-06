13 Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally

1. Lose excess weight If you are overweight or obese, you are at a risk of developing high blood pressure. In fact, your blood pressure elevates as your body weight increases. Body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference are used to determine if someone is overweight or obese. If you have a BMI of 25 to 29.9 you are overweight and BMI greater than 30 is considered obese [2]. Try losing 5 kg of your weight to help lower blood pressure [3]. 18 Unhealthy Ways To Lose Weight

2. Practice exercise daily Studies have shown that performing exercise regularly can lower blood pressure in people with high blood pressure. Regular, medium to high-intensity aerobic activity has been shown to lower blood pressure by 11/5 mm Hg in people with high blood pressure [4]. Exercise daily for 30 to 60 minutes, you can start with simple exercises such as walking, swimming, running or biking [5].

3. Lower your salt intake Consumption of salt in excessive amounts increases the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Add less salt in your diet while cooking, avoid eating at restaurants so often and eat fewer processed foods. In this way, you can treat or prevent high blood pressure [6]. The World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended consumption of salt for adults is 2 g sodium per day (equivalent to 5 g salt per day) [7].

4. Stop smoking People who smoke a lot are more likely to develop severe forms of high blood pressure and heart disease risk. So, if you have high blood pressure, stop smoking immediately to lower the risk. Common Blood Pressure Drug May Increase Heart Attack Risk

5. Reduce alcohol consumption Drinking more than moderate amounts of alcohol can raise blood pressure levels and also reduce the effectiveness of certain blood pressure medications. The American Heart Association recommends drinking no more than two drinks per day for males and for females no more than one drink per day [8].

6. Follow the DASH diet The Dietary Approaches to Stopping Hypertension or DASH diet can lower blood pressure naturally. The DASH diet consists of eating fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy products and foods which are low in saturated fat, total fat and cholesterol. Following a DASH diet can also reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol [9].

7. Lower your stress If you are taking too much of stress, it will elevate your blood pressure levels. Identify what triggers your stress such as job, family, finances or illness. Once you know what is causing you to stress more often, you can try practising different relaxation techniques such as mediation or yoga that will help relieve your stress. Do You Know These 9 Foods That Increase Blood Pressure?

8. Eat dark chocolate A study conducted in participants from various regions of Jordan found that consumption of dark chocolate was linked to a significant reduction in blood pressure levels irrespective of the age or family history of the individual [10].

9. Have probiotics Studies have pointed out that having probiotics can significantly reduce systolic blood pressure by -3.56 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by -2.38 mm Hg. So, include probiotics as a part of your diet to maintain healthy blood pressure levels [11].

10. Monitor your blood pressure Consult your doctor regularly to keep your blood pressure levels under control. Also, check with your doctor how often you need to monitor your blood pressure levels at home. In this way, you can keep blood pressure under control.

11. Limit your caffeine intake Cut down on your caffeine intake as drinking more than four cups of coffee per day may increase your blood pressure levels. Talk to your doctor about the effects of caffeine on your blood pressure levels.

12. Cut back on sugar intake As per a study, reduced consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and sugars was significantly linked to lowering blood pressure levels. Consuming excess sugar-sweetened beverages increases the risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes mellitus [12].