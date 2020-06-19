15 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Or Prevent Hay Fever Symptoms

1. Apple Apple contains a flavonol called quercetin that has anti-allergic properties. It helps reduce hay fever symptoms such as sneezing, especially caused due to pollen and dust. [1] What to do: Include apples every day in your diet by adding it to your fruit bowl, smoothies or oats. Monsoon Has Arrived: 11 Healthy Fruits To Get Indulged In

2. Ginger Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting activities. It helps reduce the inflammation caused due to histamine, a chemical produced as a result of the immune system invading reaction to allergens. [2] What to do:Include ginger in your meal every day. You can also prepare ginger tea and have it every morning. 25 Nature's Most Powerful Antibiotics: Number 21 Is Surprising

3. Mushroom Mushroom contains a bioflavonoid called triterpene that prevents the production of histamine. When histamine is released as an immune system response to allergens, it causes a wide range of allergic symptoms. Mushrooms help prevent these symptoms. What to do: Include mushrooms in your diet at least twice or thrice a week. 11 Safe And Effective Home Remedies To Remove Earwax And Treat Earache

4. Herbal Teas Herbal teas such as chamomile tea, green tea and licorice tea have anti-allergic properties which are best for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. An abundance of flavonoids, antioxidants and essential nutrients in these teas also help boost the immune system. [3] What to do: Drink any of the aforementioned herbal teas daily. Avoid their overconsumption. Gargling with chamomile tea is considered beneficial for reducing inflammation of the mucous membranes such as mouth and throat. 10 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Hernia

5. Pineapple Bromelain in pineapple has strong anti-inflammatory activity. It helps ease allergic symptoms such as nasal congestion and reduce inflammation. Pineapple is very effective in reducing asthmatic reactions linked to hay fever. [4] What to do: Include pineapple in your diet twice or thrice a week, especially during their season.

6. Grapes Grapes are high in antioxidants and its anti-inflammatory activity is believed to inhibit the inflammation related to the respiratory system. They help ease swollen sinuses and nasal congestion related to hay fever. [5] What to do: Include grapes in your diet.

7. Turmeric A phytochemical called curcumin in turmeric is a potent antioxidant with strong anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in reducing seasonal allergic symptoms at a faster rate. [6] What to do: Consume turmeric milk or include turmeric in most of the meals.

8. Garlic Garlic acts as a natural decongestant and relieves sinus pressure and nasal blockage caused due to hay fever. Allicin in crushed garlic helps reduce the inflammation of the airways. What to do: Include garlic with every meal. Drinking a glass of water with a clove of garlic every morning is considered best to boost the immune system.

9. Onion Quercetin in onion is a natural antihistamine. It helps reduce the production of histamine and treat symptoms related to it. Onion also has anti-inflammatory activity and antioxidants which are best for the immune system. [7] What to do: Raw onion contains more quercetin. Try to include raw onions in most of the diet rather than adding it to soups or curries.

10. Citrus Fruits Citrus fruits like orange and lemon are rich in vitamin C. This essential vitamin helps in clearing the congested airways and inhibits the production of histamines, thus easing seasonal allergic rhinitis symptoms. [8] What to do: Drink lemon tea daily or try to include an orange in your diet.

11. Broccoli Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable and an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin C. These vitamins help clear stuffy sinuses and nasal congestion caused due to hay fever. What to do: Including broccoli in your diet once or twice a week as may help improve the allergic symptoms.

12. Fish Omega-3 fatty acids in fish (especially oily fish like salmon) helps reduce the narrowing of the airways caused when asthma worsens due to hay fever. [9] What to do: Include oily fish and other seafood such as lobsters and squid in your diet.

13. Honey A study says that honey tends to reduce hay fever symptoms caused by pollen. As honey is already a natural pollinated product by bees (bee pollen), they desensitise the body from allergies due to other pollens. [10] What to do: Consume honey daily, either with your favourite tea, smoothies or even with bread or chapati.

14. Carrot Carrot contains beta-carotene which is a natural antihistamine. It keeps all the mucous membranes healthy and prevents any kind of inflammatory disorders related to them. Beta-carotene also improves the immune system functioning. What to do: Consuming carrot juice is best to treat allergies due to hay fever.