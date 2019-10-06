15 Natural Remedies For Hearing Loss Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Hearing loss is a chronic disability neglected by many people across the world due to its delayed visibility in one's life. Around 360 million people worldwide suffer from this disability which equals 5.3% of the world's population.

The treatment for hearing loss includes surgery depending on its types, cochlear implants and wearing hearing aids. All these methods of treatment are effective in their ways but the best among them is a natural route of curing the hearing loss problem. According to a report, 4 out of 5 people opt for natural remedies to get rid of the hearing problems. Before moving to the natural remedies, let's understand what is hearing loss and its causes.

What Is Hearing Loss?

Hearing loss refers to the complete or partial inability of a person to hear sounds. The symptoms range from mild to moderate to severe conditions. The deterioration of hearing is due to many factors like psychological, social and physical problems. Also, the problem can occur in either of the two ears or both. Other terms for hearing loss are deafness, conductive hearing loss, decreased hearing and loss of hearing [1] .

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) says that out of the total deaf or partially deaf people, 25% are old-aged between age 65-74.

Natural Remedies For Hearing Loss

Natural remedies for hearing loss include the use of essential oils and herbs for the treatment. It is to be noted that these remedies are effective only for temporary hearing loss which are caused due to infection, allergies, inflammation, congestion, excessive earwax and loud noise.

The essential oils are proven to be effective for hearing loss. However, they are not applied directly into the ears but mixed with some carrier oils like coconut, almond, jojoba and extra virgin olive oil. When they are vaporized and inhaled, it relieves the congestion of the ears and treats ear problems. Add one tablespoon of carrier oil with every 1 drop of essential oil.

Talking about herbs, they are either mixed with a certain food or added to tea. The natural remedies for hearing loss are as follows:

1. Eucalyptus oil: Eucalyptus oil possesses with anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties [2] which help to ease congestion in the ears and prevent inflammation caused due to seasonal allergies.

How to use: Add 3-5 drops of eucalyptus oil in boiling water and inhale the fumes coming out from it. Cover the head with a towel for better results.

2. Tea tree oil: The anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil help in treating all kinds of hearing loss problems. The oil shows amazing results within a few days of its usage [3] .

How to use: Mix 3 drops of tea tree oil with olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Drop the mixture into your ear gently and let it sit for 4-5 minutes before draining. Repeat it 4 times in a day.

3. Lavender oil: The oil is known for soothing the allergic symptoms and reducing inflammation. If a person suffers from hearing loss due to seasonal allergies and inflammation, lavender oil is the best to prevent it [4] .

How to use: Mix 2-3 drops of lavender oil with 2 drops of carrier oil. Soak a cotton ball and place it lightly in the ears.

4. Helichrysum oil: According to research, Helichrysum oil contains several flavonoids which help in curing tinnitus and ear wax problems. The oil also helps in repairing the damaged nerves and blood vessels of the ears [5] .

How to use: Add 4-5 drops of Helichrysum oil to boiling water and breathe in. Also, don't forget to add a carrier oil to it.

5. Geranium oil: Geranium oil has healing and therapeutic properties. It is very useful in restoring hearing loss. Also, the high percentage of tannins in the oil helps in preventing other ear-related problems [6] .

How to use: Add 3-5 drops of geranium oil in boiling water and inhale the fumes coming out of it. Cover the head with a towel for best results.

6. Cajeput oil: Monoterpenes like alpha-terpineol and cineole present in cajeput oil act as an anti-inflammatory agent and help in improving and reversing hearing loss naturally. The oil helps in improving the hearing ability within a few days of its usage [7] .

How to use: Take a few drops of cajeput essential oil in your finger and gently massage in front and behind your ears.

7. Peppermint oil: The oil best suits in treating an ear infection. Peppermint soothes the inflammation of the ear caused due to allergic reactions [8] . One can also combine lavender and lemon oil with peppermint oil for best results.

How to use: Add 4-5 drops of peppermint oil with coconut or jojoba oil and gently massage in front and behind your ears.

8. Lemon oil: Lemon oil helps reduce ear congestion due to seasonal allergies. It also cures the pain caused due to several ear disorders. The oil also helps to reduce the allergic symptoms that cause hearing loss [9] .

How to use: Mix 3 drops of lemon oil with olive oil. Drop the mixture into your ear gently and let it sit for 4-5 minutes before draining. Repeat it 4 times in a day.

9. Ginger: A highly used ingredient in Indian recipes, ginger is helpful in preventing infections of the ear due to its antiviral and antibiotic components. It also activates the nerves that facilitate the transmission of sound waves to the brain [10] .

10. Echinacea: The herb possesses antibiotic properties which help to fight against harmful microorganisms entering the ears and prevent the spread of infection. It reduces inflammation of the ear tissues and promotes good hearing [11] .

11. Ginkgo biloba: This powerful herb treats the hearing problem in one shot. Consuming ginkgo facilitates blood circulation, especially in the ears which in turn, helps to improve its function. It is best suited for tinnitus [12] .

12. Turmeric: Curcumin in turmeric helps to prevent hearing loss caused due to repeated noise exposure. It helps to maintain the functionality of ears and keeps them healthy and infection-free [13] .

13. Garlic: Garlic is regarded as a supreme herb in curing an ear infection. Its antibacterial properties help in fighting bacteria that cause infection in the ear and leads to hearing loss [14] .

14. Dill: A widely used herb in Europe and Asia, Dill helps in promoting the growth of healthy cells in the ears due to the mineral zinc present in it. This important nutrient restores the health of the ears and protects them from infection [15] .

15. Spearmint: Hearing loss is common in old-age people due to the low levels of folic acid. According to a study, spearmint improves the level of folic acid in the body, which further prevent the onset of hearing loss in older people [16] .

Note: Consult a medical expert before starting these essential oils and also, avoid mixing two or more essential oils.

Tips To Prevent Hearing Loss

Foods like fish, sesame, soybeans, eggs, lotus seeds, cinnamon and walnuts are good in preventing hearing loss.

Avoid cold beverages or foods, especially during the nighttime.

Restrict the number of dairy products and processed meat.

Cut down on fried and oily foods.

Volume down the sound of music player.

Don't put earphones or headphones in your ears for a long time [17] .

. Wear earplugs while visiting a pop concert.

Don't use cotton swabs to clean ears.

If you work in a noisy environment, wear earmuffs most of the time.

