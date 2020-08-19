From Garlic To Basil, Honey To Onion: Effective Home Remedies To Treat Or Reduce Fever

1. Garlic Garlic helps reduce fever by facilitating sweating to lower the body's temperature. Crushed raw garlic produces a compound called allicin that has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. It may help kill pathogens responsible for causing fever. [1] What to do: Prepare garlic tea by mincing a garlic clove and adding it to half a cup of hot water. Then, strain the mixture and drink it twice a day. You can also crush two garlic cloves, add them to two tablespoons of olive oil and apply over the sole of each of the feet. 74 Simple Health Tips On The Occasion of 74th Independence Day

2. Turmeric Turmeric is also an effective home remedy for treating a fever. It is packed with antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties. Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that work as a wonder against fever-causing infections. [2] What to do: Mix around half a teaspoon of turmeric and one-fourth teaspoon of black pepper to hot milk. Drink the mixture at least twice a day.

3. Basil Basil leaves are an effective home remedy to bring down a fever. The leaves have a powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory that treats fever in a very short duration. Daily consumption of basil leaves also helps boost the immune system and fights against pathogens entering the body. [3] What to do: Boil around 20 basil leaves with a teaspoon of crushed ginger. Strain the mixture in a cup and add a little honey to it. Drink two to three times a day until the fever goes away.

4. Clove Oil Clove oil has antipyretic and anti-inflammatory activity. The antipyretic effect helps reduce the body temperature induced by fever while anti-inflammatory effect helps reduce the pain caused due to fever. [4] What to do: Add a few drops of clove oil in carrier oils such as coconut/almond oil and massage the body. You can also inhale the oil by adding a few drops of it to your pillow.

5. Honey The antioxidants and anti-microbial properties of honey help treat fever instantly. Research shows that honey is an effective cough suppressant and is an excellent home remedy to treat fever symptoms linked to cold and flu. [5] What to do: Mix around one tbsp of honey with one tbsp of lemon juice in a glass of warm water and sip it slowly. You can also consume around two teaspoons of honey every day before bedtime.

6. Raisins Raisins are also an effective home remedy for treating fever. They are loaded with phenolic phytonutrients which have antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Raisins are yummy and healthy snacks which can be eaten raw as well as can be used in cooking. What to do: Soak around 20-25 raisins in half a cup of water till they get soft. Crush the soaked raisins and strain the liquid. Add lime juice to the mixture. Consume it twice a day.

7. Carom Seeds Carom seeds, also known as ajwain is widely used for its febrifugal and antipyretic activity. These properties help in the treatment of fever, especially typhoid fever. Carom seeds also have an antimicrobial property that helps kill pathogens responsible for causing the condition. [6] What to do: Take around a tablespoon of carom seeds and add to boiling water. Lower the flame and allow it steep for a while. Strain and drink at least twice a day.

8. Ginger Ginger is a renowned herb known for its antibacterial and antiviral properties to treat fever. A compound called ajoene present in ginger helps in controlling bacterial and viral infections. Ginger also helps in reducing body heat and fever. [7] What to do: Grate around an inch of fresh ginger and add it to half a cup of boiling water. Add around two tablespoon of lemon juice and a tablespoon of honey and consume.

9. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar (ACV) helps to reduce fever quickly. The acid present in the vinegar draws the heat out of the skin and lower body temperature which is raised during fever. ACV is also rich in several minerals that help replenish the lost nutrients from the body during fever. What to do: Apple cider vinegar can be used both externally and internally. Externally, you can mix half a cup of vinegar in lukewarm bath water and soak yourself for about 10 minutes. For internal use, mix two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and one tablespoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm water and consume it 2-3 times a day.

10. Cinnamon Cinnamon is a natural antibiotic. This warming spice can help treat fever along with soothing sore throats and treating cough and cold. Cinnamon is another flavourful spice that consists of antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. What to do: Mix one tablespoon of honey with a half teaspoon of freshly grounded cinnamon and have it thrice a day. You can also prepare cinnamon tea and drink thrice a day.

11. Black Pepper Black pepper has several therapeutic properties and treating fever is one among them. This spice is good for boosting immunity due to the presence of vitamin C. It is also loaded with antibiotic and fever-reducing properties. [8] What to do: In a warm cup of water, add half a teaspoon of black pepper along with honey and consume at least thrice a day.

12. Night Jasmine Night jasmine is an effective natural remedy to cure fever. The leaves of the flowering plant have powerful anti-viral properties that may help fight the bacteria and viruses. What to do: Crush around 5-8 leaves of night jasmine and extract the juice. Consume it with a tsp of honey.

13. Peppermint Mint has cooling and soothing properties. When applied on the skin, it opens the skin pores and allows heat to escape, thus reducing the high temperature. Peppermint tea is also beneficial for nasal congestion and other fever-related symptoms What to do: In a cup of hot water, add one tablespoon of crushed mint leaves. Let the mixture steep for 10 minutes. Strain and add honey to it and enjoy the peppermint tea. You can also apply peppermint oil all over the body during fever.

14. Sandalwood Sandalwood has cooling and therapeutic properties. It not only helps bring down fever but may also reduce inflammation and provide a soothing effect. What to do: Make a thick paste by mixing half a teaspoon of sandalwood powder with a little amount of water. Apply the paste on the forehead until the fever persists. Repeat this several times in a day.

15. Green Tea Green tea has innumerable health benefits. The polyphenols and flavonoids present in green tea strengthen the immune system and help fight infectious agents. [9] What to do: Dip a bag of green tea in a cup of boiling water and enjoy with a tsp of honey.

16. Onion Onion has been used since ancient times to treat chronic fever. Not only does it reducefever but also eases body ache caused due to the condition. What to do: Prepare onion juice by grinding the onion and drink the juice in little quantities. It is one of the safest and healthiest remedies to treat cold and fever in infants.

17. Lemon The antibacterial properties of lemon may help fight fever infections. Vitamin C present in lemon helps in strengthening the immune system. What to do: Add half a tablespoon of lemon juice to one cup of warm water. Let it boil. Soak a towel in it. Wring it properly and put it on your feet. This helps reduce body temperature. You can also consume lemon tea daily.

18. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is used for several purposes, one of which is providing quicker relief from fever. This oil contains a high amount of lauric acid that helps dissolve the lipid coating around the virus and removes it from the body. [10] What to do: Add around 5-6 spoons of coconut oil in your food or mix it with hot tea and drink twice daily.

19. Fenugreek Fenugreek is known to reduce vata and kapha. Consuming fenugreek tea promotes sweating during fever and helps lower body temperature. Fenugreek is also loaded with vitamin C and K that boost the immunity and may prevent recurrent fevers. What to do: In a warm cup of water, add fenugreek along with lemon juice, honey and ginger. Consume it 2-3 times a day.

20. Neem Neem is a powerful medicinal plant that may help combat flu virus due to its antibacterial activity. The antioxidant property of neem also boosts up your immune system. [11] What to do: Prepare a tea by adding around 5-6 leaves of neem in water and boiling it. Have it twice daily. Inhaling the vapour of the tea also helps remove congestion and mucus and lowers the frequency of sneezing and running nose.

21. Oregano Oregano is a powerful herb that can help treat fever. Its antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-fungal properties are enough to fight off the flu responsible for causing fever. Oregano can also be used to ease lung or respiratory congestions. What to do: Add one teaspoon of dried oregano in boiling water and let the mixture stand for 10 minutes. Add honey to taste. Drink the mixture twice a day. Diet And Depression: Healthy Foods That May Help Fight Depression