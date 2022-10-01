National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2022 Date, History, Significance And Theme Wellness oi-Amritha K

Every year on 1 October, India observes National Voluntary Blood Donation Day promote blood donation and spread awareness about its importance. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) stresses the importance of voluntary blood donation, pointing out that one donation can save as many as three lives.

Apart from being used as whole blood, it can also be separated into different components - red blood cells, blood platelets or plasma, etc., and used to treat several diseases.

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2022: History

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day was first observed on 1 October 1975 by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology. Under the leadership of Mrs K. Swaroop Krishen and Dr J.G. Jolly, the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology was established on 22 October 1971.

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2022: Objectives And Significance

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation among people throughout the country. Here are the objectives of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

Towards achieving the goal of voluntary blood donation to meet the urgent needs of needy patients.

Keeping blood in stock in blood banks to meet urgent and serious needs.

Promoting and enhancing the sense of self-esteem of blood donors through many thanks.

Motivate and encourage healthy individuals who are not interested in donating blood.

To encourage people who normally donate blood to relatives or friends to consider donating blood voluntarily.

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2022: Theme

The theme for National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 was "Give Blood and keep the world beating". The theme for National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2022 has not yet been published.

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2022: Blood Donation In India

As blood is a vital component of the body, timely transfusions can save thousands of lives every year, particularly for injuries and children with blood disorders, such as Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia. Each year, our country requires approximately 1.45 crore units of blood. In addition, 3500 licensed blood banks collect blood in the country [1].

The majority of blood collected three decades ago came from professional donors who comprised, among others, a high-risk population such as commercial sex workers, transgender individuals, men who had sexual contact with men, and intravenous drug users. By including vulnerable groups for monetary gain, blood-transmitted infections such as HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C spread throughout the entire community.

As a result of the landmark Supreme Court judgment in 1996 banning professional blood donation in the country, more and more voluntary and replacement blood donations developed. However, according to the National Blood Policy developed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2002, even replacement donors should be phased out in a time-bound manner to achieve 100 per cent voluntary non-remunerated blood donation [2][3].

Each unit of blood collected by the Ministry is required to be tested for five transfusion transmissible infections (TTI), including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis, and Malaria, using high-quality testing methods [4].

As a result of these measures, blood-transmitted infections have decreased dramatically. It is estimated that India can collect 70 per cent of its blood through voluntary donation. In comparison, the remaining 30 per cent is collected through replacement donation, which calls for greater awareness among the general public [5].

On A Final Note...

While donating blood, ensure that you donate it in a specialised medical care centre which practices ultra-safe methods to ensure that you are safe in the donation process. All donated blood products are screened for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis c and syphilis before transfusion. The gift of blood is the gift of life!

