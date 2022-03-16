Just In
National Vaccination Day 2022: Know About The Date, Theme, History And Significance Of The Day
Every year on 16 March, National Vaccination Day or National Immunisation Day is marked to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and its role in public health. National Vaccination Day 2022 raises awareness and spreads the idea that vaccination, also known as immunisation, is the most effective strategy to prevent highly infectious diseases.
National Vaccination Day 2022 is also significant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, for which a vaccine has emerged as the only way to prevent the disease. To date, COVID-19 has caused around 65.5L deaths worldwide.
National Vaccination Day 2022: Date
India celebrates National Vaccination Day every year on On 16 March to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination against deadly infectious diseases.
National Vaccination Day in 2022: Theme
'Vaccines Work for All' is the theme of National Vaccination Day 2022. The theme highlights how vaccines benefit everyone and save lives all throughout the world.
National Vaccination Day 2022: History
National Vaccination Day is commemorated every year on 16 March, as it was on this date in 1995 that the first dose of the Oral Polio vaccine was administered in India. The Government of India's Pulse Polio Program, which was a big step to eradicate polio from India, is celebrated on National Vaccination Day or National Immunisation Day.
As part of the programme, two drops of Polio vaccine were given to children aged 0 to 5 years old. The Pulse Polio Program in India was such a success that the World Health Organization declared India a "Polio Free Country" in 2014.
According to reports, the last case of polio in India was reported in West Bengal in 2011. Following the achievements of the polio immunisation programme, India began working on vaccines for serious diseases such as tuberculosis, mumps, tetanus, and other disorders.
National Vaccination Day 2022: What Is The Significance Of Vaccination Day In India?
Vaccines have become an important tool in the fight against various life-threatening diseases all around the world in recent decades. National Vaccination Day recognises and emphasises the importance of vaccines and how, in today's world, their importance cannot be overlooked.
Vaccines save about 2 to 3 million people per year, according to a World Health Organization report. Also, since the COVID-19 pandemic that had started in 2019, the Indian government is taking all necessary steps to vaccinate every Indian citizen against the disease.
The day talks about the importance of vaccines and why people should get themselves, their family members, and their children vaccinated for disease protection.
To Conclude
Vaccinating the whole population against the recent pandemic COVID-19 is India's biggest goal for now.
