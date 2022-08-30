National Nutrition Week 2022: History, Theme, Significance Wellness oi-Amritha K

Each year, India celebrates National Nutrition Week from 1 September through 7 September. This week is dedicated to raising awareness about proper eating habits and nutrition.

The government undertakes various initiatives during National Nutrition Week to raise awareness about proper nutrition. For example, as part of the seven-day event organised by the Indian ministry of women and child development, facts such as "A healthy mind resides in a healthy body" or "Health is wealth" is being promoted.

National Nutrition Week: History

National Nutrition Week was first observed in March 1975 by the American Dietetic Association (ADA) to increase public awareness about good nutrition and promote the profession of dietitians.

In 1980, the week-long celebration lasted for a month due to the warm response to the initiative. Since 1982, the Indian government has been conducting National Nutrition Week to educate citizens about nutrition and urge them to lead healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

National Nutrition Week is also termed Bharat Nutrition Week.

National Nutrition Week 2022: Theme

During National Nutrition Week in 2021, the event's theme was "feeding smart right from the start." The government has established a program to raise awareness through seminars and camps. However, the theme for National Nutrition Week in 2022 has not yet been announced.

National Nutrition Week: Significance

Every day, more than 6,000 children below the age of five die in India. More than half of these deaths are caused by malnutrition-mainly the lack of Vitamin A, iron, iodine, zinc and folic acid.

According to the Global Hunger Index, South Asia has the highest child malnutrition. Around the world, about 795 Million people are undernourished, most of which are in Africa and Asia.

In India, malnutrition is a widespread problem. It is indicative of how India is a nation of extremes. Many are undernourished, and they cannot obtain sufficient amounts of food. In contrast, the country has an ever-increasing number of obese people [1].

Moreover, many people suffering from obesity are still classified as malnourished. As a result, poor diets consisting of fast food and sugary products contribute to obesity while failing to provide the necessary nutrients for the body. Due to these factors, many people suffering from obesity will experience many of the same health problems as those suffering from chronic underweight [2][3].

Indians are estimated to be malnourished about one-third of the time, and over forty per cent of children receive inadequate food. The government of India is addressing this situation by increasing food subsidies. Still, the rapidly growing population and increasing proportion of the population living in urban areas continue to pose problems.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 13:39 [IST]