Coronavirus: 20 Myths And Facts About COVID-19 You Should Know

1. Myth: Coronavirus can’t be transmitted in hot and humid weather Fact: Coronavirus can be transmitted in any type of weather, including hot and humid weather. Regardless of the weather, taking preventive measures will help protect you against coronavirus. Coronavirus: How To Wash Your Hands Properly To Protect Yourself From The Disease

2. Myth: Cold weather can kill the coronavirus Fact: Cold weather can't kill the new virus. According to the WHO, the normal human body temperature is around 36.5 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius, regardless of the outside temperature. The best way to protect yourself from coronavirus is to clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

3. Myth: Hand dryers are effective in killing the coronavirus Fact:No, hand dryers are not effective in killing the new virus.You should frequently clean your hands with soap and water and dry your hands thoroughly with a clean paper towel.

4. Myth: You can get coronavirus if you eat meat or eggs Fact: Coronavirus is an infection that spreads from person to person and eating non-vegetarian foods such as meat, eggs or seafood has got nothing to do with coronavirus transmission. However, as a precautionary measure, all kinds of meat should be washed and cooked properly before consumption. PETA India advises, "To protect yourself, such as when visiting live animal markets, avoid direct contact with animals and surfaces in contact with animals. Ensure good food safety practices at all times. Handle raw meat, milk or animal organs with care to avoid contamination of uncooked foods and avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products." Ways To Protect Your Children From Coronavirus

5. Myth: Coronavirus is man-made Fact: No, coronavirus is not man-made. Coronavirus is a zoonotic disease, which means they are transmitted from animals to people. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the coronavirus is linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. However, researchers and health experts are still trying to figure out the exact cause of the virus.

6. Myth: People who contract the coronavirus will die Fact: People who contract coronavirus will usually have mild to moderate symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose and headache that can go away if treated on time. According to a study, in Wuhan, China a total of 1,023 deaths have occurred among 44,672 confirmed cases with a fatality rate of 2.3 per cent. And people who are above 80 years old have the highest case fatality rate at 14.8 per cent [1].

7. Myth: Children can’t contract coronavirus Fact: People of all age groups can contract the coronavirus, though there have been fewer coronavirus cases of children as compared to adults. According to a study, a total of 745 children in China were screened for COVID-19 till 20 February 2020. Out of 745, 10 children aged between 2 to 15 years tested positive for coronavirus [2]. Pregnancy And Coronavirus: COVID-19 Guidelines For Pregnant Women & Mothers

8. Myth: Wearing a face mask will prevent you from coronavirus Fact:Standard surgical masks can't protect you from COVID-19 because they are not designed to block out viral particles. However, surgical masks can help prevent infected people from spreading the virus by blocking any air droplets caused by coughing or sneezing. Also, wearing lightweight masks will not protect you from the virus because they do not fit tightly to your nose and mouth and may allow air droplets to get into your nose, mouth or eyes.

9. Myth: Alcohol can kill the new virus Fact:The WHO says that spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill the virus that has already entered your body. Doing so can be harmful to your body, especially your nose and mouth.

10. Myth: Pets can spread the new coronavirus Fact: The CDC and the World Organisation for Animal Health have issued advisories that there is no evidence to prove that pets such as cats and dogs can spread the coronavirus. If the owner of the pet is infected with the virus, there are chances that the pet can get it.

11. Myth: Coronavirus is less deadly than the flu Fact: So far, the coronavirus cases are increasing drastically affecting many people around the world. COVID -19 has 20 times higher mortality rate than the flu depending on the location and individual's age [1].

12. Myth: Home remedies can cure or prevent coronavirus Fact: Home remedies such as applying sesame oil on the body and eating garlic can't help prevent coronavirus. WHO states that, garlic has some antimicrobial properties, but there is no current evidence to prove that it can protect you from coronavirus.

13. Myth: Coronavirus can spread from products or packages from China Fact: People who receive products or packages from China are not at risk of contracting the new virus, because the virus doesn't survive on objects like letter or packages.

14. Myth: Vitamin C supplements will prevent you from getting infected Fact: There is no current evidence to prove that vitamin C supplements can protect you from COVID-19. So, having vitamin C supplements won't help.

15. Myth: You will notice the symptoms of coronavirus Fact: The symptoms of coronavirus are similar as that of a common cold or flu, which makes it difficult for a person to notice the symptoms. Also, when a person is infected with the virus, at first it may show no symptoms at all and gradually when the disease progresses, it may cause difficulty in breathing, fever, cough and sore throat.

16. Myth: Coronavirus can spread through mosquito bites Fact: COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that cannot be spread through mosquito bites. The virus is spread through tiny air droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

17. Myth: Only older people are susceptible to coronavirus Fact: People of all age groups can contract the new virus; however, older people and people suffering from medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma are more vulnerable to the virus.

18. Myth: Rinsing your nose with saline will prevent COVID-19 Fact: No, there is not current evidence to prove that rinsing your nose with saline daily will protect you from the new virus.

19. Myth: Using essential oils and gargling with salt water will prevent coronavirus Fact: None of these protects you from COVID-19. The effective ways to protect yourself is by washing hands properly with soap and water and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.