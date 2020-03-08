Just In
- 9 hrs ago 9 Side Effects Of Having High Doses Of Vitamin D
-
- 10 hrs ago Holi 2020: Isha Ambani's Floral Attire Is One Of The Prettiest Traditional Outfits Ever
- 10 hrs ago 10 Incredible Foods To Balance Hormones
- 10 hrs ago Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have Holi Fashion Goals For Us
Don't Miss
- Movies Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth And Other ALTBalaji Actors On Women’s Day
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2020: Sehwag fires India Legends to win
- News Shopkeepers of Shaheen Bagh meet senior police officials over anti-CAA protest
- Technology AGR Dues: Vodafone-Idea Might Pay Rs.3,500 Crore To The Government Soon
- Finance IndiGo Forgoes Cancelling, Rescheduling Charges On Bookings Till 31 March
- Automobiles New Bajaj Dominar 250 Teaser Video Released Ahead Of Launch: Watch It Here!
- Education Top 10 Women's Day Inspirational Quotes For Students
- Travel Women's Day Special : Beginner Backpacking Tips For Women
Coronavirus Live Updates: New York declares emergency, Tamil Nadu reports first case
Novel Coronavirus 2019 also known as COVID-19 / nCov-2019 or the Wuhan virus, is a severe acute respiratory syndrome first found in the city of Wuhan in China in 2019. Coronavirus has now spread to many parts of the world, including the US, Italy, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Monaco, Qatar, Iran, Japan and India with the most number of cases and deaths being reported from China. The virus has infected over 100,000 people worldwide, with over 50,000 cases of recovery but over 3,500 deaths. In India, Coronavirus cases have been reported from Delhi, Hyderabad (Telangana), and Tamil Nadu, with suspected cases in Maharashtra in Mumbai and Pune.
Catch all the latest updates on Coronavirus 2019 here.
What Is Human Coronavirus? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
March 8, 02:39 am: In USA, New York has declared a state of emergency, as more than 76 cases of Coronavirus have been found in the state. The death toll due to Coronavirus in USA has risen to 19.
March 7, 08:45 pm: In India, a fresh case of Coronavirus has been reported in the state of Tamil Nadu. The 45-year-old man who has been infected had reportedly returned from Oman.