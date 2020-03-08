Coronavirus Live Updates: New York declares emergency, Tamil Nadu reports first case Disorders Cure oi-Shweta Parande

Novel Coronavirus 2019 also known as COVID-19 / nCov-2019 or the Wuhan virus, is a severe acute respiratory syndrome first found in the city of Wuhan in China in 2019. Coronavirus has now spread to many parts of the world, including the US, Italy, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Monaco, Qatar, Iran, Japan and India with the most number of cases and deaths being reported from China. The virus has infected over 100,000 people worldwide, with over 50,000 cases of recovery but over 3,500 deaths. In India, Coronavirus cases have been reported from Delhi, Hyderabad (Telangana), and Tamil Nadu, with suspected cases in Maharashtra in Mumbai and Pune.

March 8, 02:39 am: In USA, New York has declared a state of emergency, as more than 76 cases of Coronavirus have been found in the state. The death toll due to Coronavirus in USA has risen to 19.

March 7, 08:45 pm: In India, a fresh case of Coronavirus has been reported in the state of Tamil Nadu. The 45-year-old man who has been infected had reportedly returned from Oman.